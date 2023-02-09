OAKLAND — Oakland School District officials discussed a bond they hope to pass in the November 2023 election during the monthly school board meeting Wednesday.
The bond, said Oakland School District superintendent Jeff Clark, will mostly go toward construction of a new gymnasium for Lincoln Middle School, as well as exterior lighting and safety upgrades for all three schools in the district.
Clark said they hope to pass a $6 million bond. If approved it would qualify the district for an additional grant of $4 million from Oregon’s School Capital Improvement Matching program. The preliminary estimate is that the bond will cost taxpayers approximately $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value for the next 20 years.
Board chair Dan Forbess said the Washington Gym, the gymnasium currently used by Lincoln Middle School, is in dire need of replacement. Constructed in 1930, Forbess said the facility is not handicap accessible, contains asbestos and that the state fire marshal told the district they cannot use the lower floor of the gym, meaning there are no locker rooms or bathrooms in the building.
“We’ve got to get Washington offline,” Clark said. “It’s embarrassing that we’re hosting middle school sports down there with porta potties outside. It’s just embarrassing.”
Clark said the district completed a land swap with a neighboring property owner. The school district traded some of its land on the north side of the football field for a section of flat ground, currently used at the middle school’s practice field for football.
If the bond passes, the district plans to build the new gym at the site of the middle school’s practice field, and move the practice field to the property acquired from the land swap.
“That’s a nice thing to have in a small rural community, that rancher was very supportive,” Forbess said.
Clark and Forbess said the gym will be built as a multi-use facility that will include accommodations for the performing arts, and will be available for the local community to use.
“We’re not trying to build a Moda Center,” Clark said. “We’re just looking for a basic middle school multi-use facility.”
Forbess and Clark said planning for the bond has been underway for years, and the board begins to meet with community members soon to ask what they feel needs improving in the district.
“[The bond] would be a game changer for us,” Clark said. “We’d be able to serve our middle school students and our community in a much safer area. The gym is the main focus of the bond, because that is something we have to do, but the safety and security updates that we’re doing make our buildings safer for our kids and our community can feel better about kids coming to school, and help give them the best education possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.