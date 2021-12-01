Oakland School District returns to virtual learning, bus drivers test positive for COVID-19 MADISON TEMMEL The News-Review Madison Temmel Reporter Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All students enrolled in the Oakland school district will temporarily return to online learning for the next week after two bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19. "It is with a very heavy and anxious heart that I announce a temporary return to distance learning for next week," district officials said in a statement released Wednesday.Virtual instruction will begin immediately and every student has received a computer to take home with them, according to district officials. Due to a staffing shortage, all bus drivers will be forced to quarantine, with the exception of one. Students are expected to be able to return to school on Dec. 13. Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bus Driver Student Official Education School District Positive Shortage District Madison Temmel Reporter Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217. Follow Madison Temmel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1 million bail set for man suspected of delivering meth, heroin Skeptic to advocate: local man survives 102 days with COVID-19 Santa, the Grinch almost rumble at tree lighting ceremony Saturday Sutherlin man suspected of arson after allegedly setting fire to his home This Week in Obituaries TOP JOBS Douglas Electric Cooperative has a job opening for a UCAN FEEDING UMPQUA IS CURRENTLY HIRING A NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News P. Shavaun Scott Releases New Book That Reveals How School Shootings Are Never Impulsive Public Meetings Oakland School District returns to virtual learning, bus drivers test positive for COVID-19 Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle to run for DeFazio's seat The Risks of Cosmetic Foot and Ankle Surgery Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
