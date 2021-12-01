All students enrolled in the Oakland school district will temporarily return to online learning for the next week after two bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19. 

"It is with a very heavy and anxious heart that I announce a temporary return to distance learning for next week," district officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

Virtual instruction will begin immediately and every student has received a computer to take home with them, according to district officials. 

Due to a staffing shortage, all bus drivers will be forced to quarantine, with the exception of one. 

Students are expected to be able to return to school on Dec. 13. 

Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.

Reporter

