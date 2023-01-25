OAKLAND — Most classrooms expect students to stay clean and quiet. One room in Oakland High School is the opposite.
The wood and metal shops on the Oakland campus aren’t just filled with dust and noise, but new, creative ideas as well — just what the students are looking for.
“I like putting things together and being creative, getting messy,” said Aurianna VanHouten, a 15-year-old sophomore working in the wood shop.
Now, Oakland High School has the opportunity to increase access to its wood and metal shops. Thanks, in part, to a $15,000 grant from the Crow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.
Angela Chenoweth, the wood shop teacher at Oakland High, said the funds will go toward upgrading existing equipment and buying new welders.
“Each piece of equipment kind of builds off of each other,” Chenoweth said. “So the ability for us to really upgrade our equipment and to be able to provide more hands-on opportunities for our students, that opens up the ability for these kids to go straight into the workforce with more skill, it opens up our ability to get more kids certified, which is huge because that makes them go out of here with a higher wage and more ability to get hired.”
Kirk Fairchild, the metal shop teacher at Oakland High, said the grant will allow more students to take the class every year, and will let students already in the classes have more hands-on experience with the equipment.
“Trades are definitely lacking right now in the number of workers, so being able to get the kids out here, getting familiar with showing up every day, showing up on time and being able to practice, they’re learning key skills that’ll transition right away,” Fairchild said. “I love the shops because it allows for that immediate application of sciences, maths, writing, so they can actually see their other classes at work when they’re building a project.”
Students in the wood shop Tuesday morning were working on crafting projects they chose for themselves, after pitching the idea, working out costs and doing 3D designs. Aurianna worked with her older sister, Audrey, a 17-year-old senior, and their friend, Elizabeth Andrews, a 16-year-old sophomore, on a cutting board they designed.
“I really like having the finished product,” Audrey said. She said she previously built a swing for her dog, as well as a table, both of which she was able to take home. “It takes a lot of work and a lot of help, there’s a lot of different pieces that go into it but having a finished product at the end is my favorite.”
Waylon Browning, a 16-year-old junior, worked with Gage Sharp, another 16-year-old junior, and Cade Olds, a 17-year-old senior, on a planter box they plan to sell at an FFA auction to raise funds for the wood shop.
“Having Angela as a teacher is great, her parents have a cabinet making business, so she translates that to the wood shop and teaches us all of the woodworking skills we need to know,” Waylon said. “You can’t ask for a better teacher.”
Chenoweth said Oakland High School eventually plans to expand the size of their wood shop, to make room for more equipment and allow more students to take the class. Thanks to local support, she says, the students can keep building and building.
“Our community in Oakland and Douglas County has always been hugely supportive of the schools, the education, and us being able to provide an alternative path to the trades,” Chenoweth said.
