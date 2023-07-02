Where are people supposed to go? What will happen to their belongings? What happens if you don’t comply?
Those questions are among many surrounding new camping regulations that went into effect Saturday in the city of Roseburg, and throughout Oregon. The two dozen or so restrictions cover where, when and how the unhoused can camp within city limits.
The new restrictions are being criticized by advocates for the unhoused, who say the restrictions are vague and confusing. Those advocates say the restrictions — especially the requirement that the unhoused break down their camps and all their belongings every morning at 8 a.m., only to set everything back up again each night at 8 p.m. — are unreasonable and potentially dangerous.
“It seems like they’re really just trying to keep people on the move. There’s probably going to be mayhem,” said Max Stafford, who has been delivering food, clothing, blankets and other items to the unhoused in the area for years.
Stafford said the city has done a poor job explaining the new regulations to everyone, especially the unhoused, and no one knows quite what to expect.
“There’s going to be a learning curve for everyone. A law is only as good as the policing of it, especially when you’re dealing with this clientele, and they’re focusing on survival,” he said. “They feel like they’re about to get toppled. I talk to them about it, and they are fearful that the city will bring in the SWAT teams. There’s extreme anxiety and fear out there.”
Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich defended the new restrictions, saying they are intended to balance the rights of the unhoused with the rights of the general public to enjoy the city’s parks and other public spaces.
Rich also said it’s important for people to know that similar restrictions are being implemented throughout the state, as required by 2021 legislation. The legislation gave local governments two years — until July 1 — to implement restrictions.
“In the state of Oregon every city and county had the ability to put in these rules and if you notice all are much the same,” Rich said. “You can tell somebody had a blue print.”
Philip Suarez, who does extensive outreach to members of the homeless community as a missionary for the group The Ministry-Servants of Christ, said he fully understands the desire and need to allow people to enjoy parks and other public places in the city. But that has to be weighed against the need to help the unhoused get back on their feet, or at least refrain from disrupting the living situation they have eeked out.
“The whole thing about having housing is having a stable climate to live,” he said.
Suarez said The Ministry-Servants of Christ sent a letter to the Roseburg City Council in May, urging them not to implement the restrictions and instead focus on opening a so-called “urban campground” where the unhoused could live.
City officials are looking for property on which to create an urban campground. Rich said the city is close to purchasing such a property, and the matter could come before the city council as early as July 10, its next scheduled meeting.
Rich declined to discuss the possible purchase, saying it could affect negotiations. “We’re close to buying the property, but until you sign on the dotted line you never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Suarez, Stafford and other advocates said opening an urban campground is long overdue, and would go a long way towards addressing the needs of the unhoused while allowing people in the city to enjoy public spaces.
Suarez’s letter argued that making people pack up their belongings each morning and find a place to go will make it difficult for them to receive and store food that is being delivered to them by The Ministry-Servants of Christ and other organizations. That disruption of food supply and storage will cause “stress and further malnutrition” among the unhoused, the letter said.
“This lack of adequate food supply and safe shelter on our many wet, cold or hot dangerous days will lead to death as we have seen over and over again as street ministers,” the letter said. “We ask you, in Christian Charity, to use the successful model of implementing low barrier campgrounds before making any dangerous and unethical changes aimed only at our most vulnerable citizens in our beloved Roseburg.”
Suarez said he never heard back from the council about the letter.
The City Council as well as the Homeless Commission held several public meetings regarding the camping regulations.
As for the requirement that people take down their camp sites daily, Rich said the intent is to keep areas clear for public enjoyment and reduce the amount of clutter.
“Actually, they’re supposed to take everything with them. It’s more of taking it down and putting them in their cart, and if they chose to still sit there, they have that right too,” Rich said. “That’s one of the rules you have so people can’t be hauling around a lot of stuff.”
Advocates for the unhoused said the new ordinance is impossible to decipher. For example, the ordinance refers to personal property as an item belonging to an individual “that has apparent value or utility,” without explaining what that means or who makes that determination.
The ordinance also says camping is prohibited at all times “in or adjacent to any residentially zoned area,” and later says it is prohibited “immediately adjacent to any city owned buildings,” without explaining what either means or the difference between them.
The penalty for violating camping prohibitions is also unclear. The ordinance states: “Violation of this chapter shall be classified as a violation subject to a civil penalty. The remedies described in this section shall not be the exclusive remedies of the city for violations of this chapter. This chapter is to be interpreted consistent with the applicable state statutes and providing the protections required by state statutes.”
Rich said some of the language in the ordinance is intentionally vague in order to keep the city from getting sued. For example, city officials were careful to only identify sites where overnight camping is prohibited, and avoided identifying sites where it is allowed, because identifying such sites could be construed as city-approved, and leave the city vulnerable for potential lawsuits should anything happen there.
“The way it’s supposed to work is, here’s where you can’t be, and everywhere else you can camp,” he said.
Advocates say it is difficult to determine what little land is OK to camp on. City officials have been working on maps where camping is prohibited, but have yet to finish it. A map compiled by The News-Review shows a narrow sliver of land near Deer Creek near a section known as Reservoir Hill as the only place overnight camping will be allowed under the new restrictions.
City Attorney Jim Forrester has said many of the new restrictions being implemented across the state are expected to be challenged in court. And those court rulings could lead to communities, including Roseburg, adjusting their restrictions in the future.
“The longer that this plays out the more information everyone is going to have,” he said. “It’s new for everybody.”
In addition to implementing the new restrictions, Roseburg has taken steps to provide places for the unhoused to stay. Last June, the city opened the Gary Leif Navigation Center on Southeast Mill Street downtown. The center provides housing with 10 modular pallet pods in a former parking lot on the site. Additionally, work is nearing completion on 30 beds inside the facility.
“We’ve got to get these people off the streets because it’s the only way we’re going to get our city back,” Stafford said. “There are many reasons why we need a safe ground. It’s not for the homeless, it’s for the community. These people need to sleep well so they can eat well so they can think better and make better choices.”
