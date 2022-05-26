SALEM — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s aviation unit held its annual multi-mission aircraft training last week in Salem. The opportunity gave the department a chance to train personnel who will help with wildfire detection using its Partenavia P-68 Observer — an airborne fire detector.
The aircraft has had many uses over the past 40 years, but its most recent function has been to provide the platform for nighttime detection work. It comes fully equipped with an infrared camera system that is paired with an augmented reality mapping system.
“(The system) allows for the observer to detect fires as small as a campfire from 12,000 feet in the air,” Jamie Knight, an aviation operations specialist, said.
During fire season, the Partenavia flies at night to easily detect wildfires started by lightning. While in the air, the observer or camera operator will look for hot spots using the infrared camera on the bottom of the plane.
“Once a wildfire is detected, the observer can pin the location and alert nearby fire protection agencies so that they may quickly respond to the fire,” Knight said.
Aside from detecting smaller fires, the aircraft is also used as “eyes in the sky” for larger incidents. Once over a fire, the observer can provide a high-level view of it and report to firefighters on the ground about the fire’s progress and its behavior.
“Using the Partenavia as a detection tool is just one of the ways that ODF works to prevent larger wildfires,” Jessica Prakke, the ODF’s public affairs officer, said in a news release.
The aircraft is centrally based in Redmond during the summer months to allow access to the entire state, including any fire detection needs that may arise in Douglas County.
