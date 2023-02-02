Rich Grost (right), a biologist with Pacific Power, shows Tyler Smith, a senior at Umpqua Valley Christian School, salmon eggs at different stages of development during Wednesday's Student Day event of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Kevin Keller, executive director of Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers, stands in Rock Creek Wednesday with a student from Douglas High School during Student Day of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Rich Grost, a biologist with Pacific Power, shows students from Umpqua Valley Christian School jarred salmon eggs at different stages of development during Wednesday's Student Day Event of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Aaron Baimbridge, an officer with the Oregon State Police, talks to students from Glide High School about poaching enforcement in Oregon during Wednesday's Student Day event of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Rich Grost (right), a biologist with Pacific Power, shows Tyler Smith, a senior at Umpqua Valley Christian School, salmon eggs at different stages of development during Wednesday's Student Day event of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Kevin Keller, executive director of Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers, stands in Rock Creek Wednesday with a student from Douglas High School during Student Day of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Rich Grost, a biologist with Pacific Power, shows students from Umpqua Valley Christian School jarred salmon eggs at different stages of development during Wednesday's Student Day Event of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Aaron Baimbridge, an officer with the Oregon State Police, talks to students from Glide High School about poaching enforcement in Oregon during Wednesday's Student Day event of the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
IDLEYLD PARK— The Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby hosted its first event Wednesday with the annual Student Day event, where local high school students traveled to the Rock Creek Pavilion outside of Glide to hear from industry professionals working in natural resources.
Students heard presentations from biologists, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Police and representatives from the timber industry.
“Having these small groups, and getting one-on-one time with a professional in an industry gives them an opportunity to find out more about a field they might be interested in,” said Evan Leonetti, who works with the ODFW and has been involved in the Student Day event since 2015. “I think a lot of students here today are interested in natural resources in one way or another. Plus, it’s fun.”
Students came from schools across Douglas County, including Douglas High School, Umpqua Valley Christian School, Sutherlin High School, Roseburg High School and Glide High School. Small groups of three to 10 students from each school cycled through the different presenters, learning from a variety of those in the natural resources industry.
“Unless you talk to people firsthand, it’s hard to understand what they really do in their field,” said Tyler Smith, a senior at UVC.
“We’re learning a bunch of new stuff, and getting a better point of view of what it’s actually about,” Sean Simonson, a junior at UVC, added. “We get to find out what they like and what they don’t like, instead of just what they do.”
Kevin Keller, executive director of Partnership for the Umpqua Rivers, a local nonprofit dedicated to enhancing water quality and fish habitats in the Umpqua Basin, presented at the event, showing students how workers with the nonprofit used fallen trees and heavy equipment to help slow the speed of the stream, building up spawning gravels for salmon to breed.
“It’s purposeful,” Keller said. “I spent 30 years in the military, and had a real purpose and calling to do that. But this has a great purpose here, too. Improving the habitat, improving the environment in Douglas County, making it better for everybody, it’s a huge purpose.”
The Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby will continue throughout the week, with a “kid’s day” on Thursday followed by the catch-and-release steelhead derby Friday.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.