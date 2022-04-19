The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to decide if the North Umpqua summer steelhead hatchery production should continue, be modified, or be eliminated effective this month, as part of its meeting happening Thursday and Friday in Astoria.
For the past several months, the ODFW has been working to figure out what caused this year’s low steelhead runs in the North Umpqua basin after a mere 450 wild summer steelhead returned. They considered factors such as fire, drought, stream and ocean conditions, the hatchery program itself – and even sought the public’s input regarding potential fishery management actions.
ODFW officials now believe they have clearer answers. In a news release, they say their recent status assessment determined that the primary cause of recent low wild steelhead runs in the North Umpqua was poor ocean conditions leading to low ocean survival. Secondarily, poor freshwater conditions likely impacted the survival of both out-migrating juveniles and returning adults.
The release said the assessment did not identify hatchery origin adult summer steelhead as a limiting factor to wild populations, although there are more hatchery fish on natural spawning grounds than the management threshold allows. The commission will be asked to modify the hatchery program with a reduction in annual smolt releases from a recent average of 70,000 to 30,000 in an abundance of caution for the wild fish population.
The ODFW will present its plan to the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for approval at this week’s meetings, which are the first in-person meetings since the pandemic began in March 2020.
