Low-water conditions in the South Umpqua River likely won’t keep anglers from trying to fill their daily catch limits in the coming weeks and months. Not with an influx of fish there.
An official from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the organization has released a record number of hatchery fish in recent months, giving anglers ample opportunities to fill their catch limits while increasing the odds of a good spawning season in two to three years.
Evan Leonetti, a fish biologist with the ODFW and the Umpqua Watershed Office, said the department released an estimated 165,000 winter steelhead over the course of three releases in Canyonville. He said that’s the largest such release on record, far surpassing what was once the annual goal of 120,000 per year.
“Before this, the 10-year average was around 90,000 to 100,000 per year,” Leonetti said. “There was always talk about having a goal of 120,000 fish released, but no one would ever hit it.
“With something like this, we feel confident enough that we can set a goal now of 150,000 per year,” he continued. “That’s a lot of fish. And with this release if the fish make it down and hit a good ocean, fishing should be really good here in the next couple of years.”
Two releases came in April, with the initial release of hatchery winter steelhead coming at the end of March. All hatchery fish came out of Rock Creek Hatchery east of Glide, which also raises spring and fall Chinook salmon, coho salmon, summer steelhead and rainbow trout.
Part of the influx, Leonetti said, came from additional resources provided through state fish license dollars, restoration and enhancement, along with from Sport Fish Restoration dollars and money from the Umpqua Fisheries and Enhancement Derby. Additional funding came from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and volunteer support from the Umpqua Fishermen’s Association.
Fishing and fish conservation also has received a boon through the passing of the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund. The bill, also known as HB 2829 that was signed into law by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown this past July, helps preserve, maintain and enhance fish and wildlife resources throughout the state.
It helped replenish the river in spite of recent drought conditions. This past week, the Oregon Water Resources Department’s water conditions report said Oregon’s mountain precipitation is 66% of normal, and Douglas County’s average streamflow in March had dropped to 29% of the report’s 30-year average from 1981 to 2010.
That’s made for some tough fishing conditions — Leonetti said some fishing guides who usually have easy access on some parts of the Umpqua river system have scraped the bottoms of their boats on rocks during their typical routes on the river. He did say, however, it shouldn’t affect the journey of the hatchery steelhead to the Pacific Ocean.
It could, he said, affect any returning fish that come back to spawn and find limited options since smaller streams, which in previous years would be flowing freely, have slowed to a trickle thanks to dry conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.