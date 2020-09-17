The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife successfully transferred close to 700 adult spring chinook and summer steelhead out of the fire-ravaged Rock Creek Fish Hatchery east of Glide.
Early last week, the Archie Creek Fire destroyed the hatchery east of Glide. ODFW officials estimated nearly 400,000 juvenile fish were lost in the blaze, but the remaining adult fish were moved to the Cole Rivers Hatchery in Trail.
ODFW spokesperson Meghan Dugan said Wednesday that the total number of rescued adult fish may not be known until later in the week. Dugan said that Thursday, the Cole Rivers Hatchery was planning to spawn the fish in an effort to get enough eggs to meet Rock Creek's production levels.
Statewide, several ODFW hatcheries have been affected due wildfires burning throughout the state, be it due to evacuation orders or suffering significant damage.
Staff were evacuated from the Leaburg Hatchery east of Springfield early Sept. 8 as a result of the Holiday Fire, but were able to return later in the morning to release an 1.16 million fish on site into the McKenzie River as the hatchery lost water. Officials believe most of those fish — which included yearling spring chinook, summer steelhead and rainbow trout — are expected to survive after spending time in the river system.
The Klamath Hatchery suffered significant damage from the Two Four Two fire, losing the hatchery building, shop and office complex. Approximately 50,000 triploid brown trout were lost, including 20,000 which had been scheduled for planting in Diamond Lake.
Other hatcheries evacuated due to wildfire included the Clackamas Hatchery near Estacada (Riverside Fire) and the Salmon River Hatchery in Otis (Echo Mountain). Hatcheries remaining on a Level 1 or 2 evacuation order include the Cole Rivers Hatchery as well as the Dexter, Oak Springs, Roaring River, Sandy, South Santiam/Foster and Wizard Falls hatcheries, as well as the ODFW's Clackamas regional office.
