The Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a number of proposed construction project alternatives that aim to ease congestion and improve safety on Interstate 5 south of Roseburg.
The seven proposals, which include installing lighted ramp meters at some interchanges and widening road shoulders at several locations, are designed to ease traffic congestion during peak commuting hours between the Garden Valley Boulevard interchange at exit 125 and the Green/Winston/Coos Bay exit 119.
Those projects include widening I-5 southbound with an auxiliary lane between the Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and West Harvard Avenue exit, installing rap meters at exit 125 and exit 124, revamping the exit 125 southbound on-ramp to improve traffic flow onto the freeway, reconstructing the McLain Avenue southbound off-ramp, lengthening the southbound exit 119 off-ramp to the Green and Winston communities, and widening freeway shoulders where possible.
“Realistically, we’ll need to complete all seven projects to meet our future traffic demand and keep folks safe,” said Thomas Guevara Jr., ODOT senior project manager. “But right now, our next step is to review public input and secure federal and state funding for these improvement projects so we can fold them into our longer-term project planning.”
A study of current and future congestion issues on I-5 southbound between Roseburg and the Green/Winston area suggests commuter traffic to grow significantly over the next 20 years, said Matt Hughart, a planner for Kittleson & Associates of Portland.
“There’s a clear wave, or bubble, in demand on I-5,” Hughart said, while warning that there could be bottlenecks at some of the local on-ramps and off-ramps if no action is taken. He also said traffic to and from some of the outlying cities around Roseburg — particularly Winston and Green — could become a major problem if steps aren’t taken in the near future to address traffic issues.
“There’s demand on I-5 for the people that live in Roseburg, but there’s also demand on I-5 for people that live in the Winston-Green area,” Hughart said. “Southbound weekday P.M. peak hours, it’s essentially Roseburg exhaling people who work and shop in Roseburg back to the Winston-Green area.”
Topographical constraints affect traffic: Natural features of the area, including Mount Nebo, the Umpqua River and steeply sloped hillsides have the ability to build roads in town, which results in more usage of I-5 as a commuter route — especially between Exits 125 and 124 — which in turn, contributes to congestion and slowdowns on I-5.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will be accepting public input on the proposed projects through June 26. Comments can be submitted by going to oregon.gov/odot and searching for Roseburg Bottleneck Corridor Segment Plan.
News-Review reporter Scott Carroll contributed to this article.
