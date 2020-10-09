A student at South Umpqua High School tested positive for COVID-19, the school district announced late Thursday afternoon.
All children and staff who were in the same cohort will be asked to quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms. The people who were in direct contact with the student were notified by school officials Thursday evening.
South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin said the district is working closely with Douglas Public Health Network and Oregon Health Authority.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said, “This is a great example of a school doing everything right regarding student cohorts, reducing risk and mitigating transmission of COVID-19 in a school setting. School officials are working very closely with DPHN and myself to care for the one positive case and advise parents, families and staff that are close contacts. We believe the risk is low to the school community and DPHN remains available to support the families that are quarantining.”
South Umpqua High School is the second school in Douglas County to have a student test positive.
Sutherlin East Primary reported it had a student test positive last week. Oregon Health Authority reported two students at the Sutherlin school had tested positive for COVID-19. Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team did not respond to a phone call from The News-Review asking to clear up the number of students at the school who tested positive.
In its noon update Thursday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said the total case number in the county is now 275 with seven added since noon Wednesday. The new total includes four people who tested positive for COVID-19 and three new presumptive cases.
“We have seen many up-and-down weeks, most notably the unfortunate spike in July,” according to the press release. “What we also wanted to bring to your attention is the fact that our positive test results are again on the rise. This should be very concerning for our residents.”
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reemphasized the importance of sanitation and social distancing, as well as minimizing travel when possible.
Three Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including one being cared for outside of the county.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently caring for 29 residents in isolation, in addition to 150 who are in self-quarantine.
Across the state, the Oregon Health Authority reported 484 new cases and 11 deaths in its daily report.
One workplace outbreak traced to Planasa Oregon Operations LLC in Klamath County accounted for 59 of the OHA’s 484 new reported positive cases.
“The remainder of the 484 new cases reported today are being investigated so it is too soon to know the sources of the increase,” the OHA wrote in its Thursday report. “Today is the highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic in Oregon.”
The OHA said that most cases continue to be traced to outbreaks in long-term care facilities, workplaces and social gatherings.
Seven of the 11 deaths reported Thursday were all reported from Wasco County. The Wasco County victims included women ranging in ages from 87 to 103.
A 75-year-old Linn County man who tested positive on May 9 and passed away on August 26 also was on Thursday’s report, as were an 82-year-old Lane County man, and 88- and 89-year-old women from Washington County.
Each of the 11 deaths was reported to have underlying health conditions.
7 new coronavirus cases were reported today, for the second day in a row, by the County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, bringing the total to 282 cases and 4 deaths for Douglas County. 7 new cases reported in Douglas County is the second highest ever reported and now its been done two days in a row.
The Douglas County Commissioners have reported 30 coronavirus cases and received 632 test results over the past week. Dividing 30 cases by 632 test results increases Douglas County’s 7-day positive test rate to 4.8% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 80 new coronavirus cases today and 1 death in Lane County for the second day in a row. All six counties reported at least 2 new cases today for the first time EVER. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 613 cases and 3 deaths over the past week.
For the second day in a row Oregon saw over 400 cases, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting 410 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths in Oregon today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon increased again to 7.1% today which is the second highest ever and above the state school metric maximum of 5%.
The OHA reported 14.9% of 4,858 non-ICU hospital beds are available throughout the state of Oregon.
Daily U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit Highest Level Since Mid-August.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/daily-us-coronavirus-cases-hit-highest-level-since-mid-august/ar-BB19QOcY?li=BBnb7Kz
Yesterday, the six Oregon counties that surround Douglas County reported 154 new coronavirus cases. Every county reported at least one new case. That’s more one day cases than the entire state of Oregon often reports. And it’s not a fluke because those same six counties had 600 total cases over the last week. Douglas County residents traveling to Eugene, Klamath Falls, Grants Pass or Medford are entering hot spots. Even Roseburg might be a hot spot that we don’t know about because Douglas County doesn’t test people who come in direct contact with a person known to have coronavirus.
Can anyone give me a simple definition of "cohort" as it's being used by the schools? Does it mean a single classroom, the entire grade, a wing of a building, the lunchroom or???? I know the word means a band of people treated as a group, but I don't know the parameters of the "group" as defined by the schools. Thank you.
Required
❏ Where feasible, establish stable cohorts: groups should be no larger than can be accommodated by the space available to provide 35 square feet per person, including staff.
● The smaller the cohort, the less risk of spreading disease. As cohort groups increase in size, the risk of spreading disease increases.
❏ Students cannot be part of any single cohort, or part of multiple cohorts that exceed a total of 100 people within the educational week. Schools should plan to limit cohort sizes to allow for efficient contact-tracing and minimal risk for exposure.
❏ Each school must have a system for daily logs to ensure contract tracing among the cohort.
❏ Minimize interaction between students in different stable cohorts (e.g., access to restrooms, activities, common areas). Provide access to All Gender/Gender Neutral restrooms.
❏ Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces (e.g., desks, door handles, etc.) must be maintained between multiple student uses, even in the same cohort.
❏ Design cohorts such that all students (including those protected under ADA and IDEA) maintain access to general education, grade-level academic content standards, and peers.
❏ Staff who interact with multiple stable cohorts must wash/sanitize their hands between interactions with different stable cohorts.
Recommended
⇨ A smaller cohort size of 24-36 is recommended for public health and safety, and schools are encouraged to create and maintain even smaller sized cohorts when feasible.
⇨ When feasible, stable cohorts should remain in one classroom environment for the duration of the learning day, including lunch.
● Teachers of specific academic content areas rotate instead of students to the maximum extent possible.
● In secondary schools or settings where students require individualized schedules or elective classes, plan for ways to reduce mixing among cohorts.
⇨ Assign restrooms, classrooms, or other activity areas for the exclusive use of one or a small number of stable cohorts rather than the entire on-campus population.
⇨ When feasible, limit the number of students in the building (e.g., rotating cohorts, blended learning with established cleaning between stable cohorts) to maintain requirements for physical distancing.
