Jacque Keller-McCormick of Winston and her race champion dog Festus prepare to demonstrate how a race is conducted during this fall's Oktoberfest event held in Winston. Wiener Dog Races made their debut at this year's festival. The fundraiser for local veterans programs raised $18,000.
WINSTON — After all the checks cleared and each donation was counted, the total contributed to the Oktoberfest 2022 Veteran Suicide Prevention Fundraiser was $18,000.
The Oktoberfest Tournament was held Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 at Riverbend Park in Winston. All funds raised were earmarked for veterans services and went to four organizations in the area: Moods in Music, K9's for Warriors, Source One Serenity and Roseburg's Veterans of Foreign War.
A $6,111 donation to the Moods in Music program will help to fund 24 veterans in learning to play guitar and to experience the healing effects of music. Eighteen veterans will receive essential dog kits from the K9’s for Warriors organization. Source One Serenity's will use its funds to help veterans struggling with PTSD in outdoor recreational activities. Roseburg’s Veterans of Foreign Wars organization received a $1,500 donation.
