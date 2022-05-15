The Oregon Old-Time Fiddlers’ Association is returning to Douglas County to host its annual state convention. The public is welcome to participate in the free/donations accepted event that will be held May 19-21 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Following a three-decade run on the road, the Oregon Old-Time Fiddlers’ Association is returning to Douglas County to host its annual state convention. The event will be held May 19-21 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
During the free/donation-welcomed celebration, there will be plenty of jam sessions along with dancing, workshops and stage shows that the public can enjoy. There will also be activities for kiddos with youth fiddling and children’s music during the convention’s three-day run.
“Our goal for this year’s convention is to have fun playing music we love with friends, old and new, and to conduct OOTFA business as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Jude Stensland, the 2022 convention’s co-chair, said in a news release.
During the past few decades, the convention has been held in other parts of Oregon.
“We are so happy it’s returning to Roseburg,” Stensland said. “The venue is really pretty cool. We’ll have an immense amount of room for jamming and workshops to satisfy almost all musical tastes. We’ll have guides to help you find your group, your way around and favorite kind of music.”
Offering various styles of music, from Appalachian and folk to Americana and Bluegrass, this year's event runs from 8 a.m. to midnight on both Friday and Saturday.
“If you play any kind of acoustic instrument, bring it along and come on down,” Stensland said. “We have plenty of areas for jamming and meeting people.”
The Oregon Old-Time Fiddlers’ Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, perpetuation, and promotion of old-time music played on instruments dating from the late 1800s to the mid-1900s.
For more information about OOTFA or its 2022 State Convention, please contact Stensland at 541-430-2080 or jude999s@gmail.com.
