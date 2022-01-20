One week after surpassing 15,000 positive COVID-19 cases, Douglas County is expected to surpass 16,000 this week.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported a combined 824 new positive tests and presumptive positives for the coronavirus, an increase of more than 300 from the previous reporting week. There were a total of 15,981 confirmed positive cases since the start of the pandemic as of Wednesday’s report from the team.
When the most recent wave of COVID-19 began — with omicron as the anticipated cause of the latest spike in new positive tests — the county’s response team and Douglas Public Health Network were preparing for anywhere between 200 and 500 new cases per day.
Three more Douglas County residents have died from complications attributed to the coronavirus, a 69-year-old woman who reportedly was not vaccinated, a 70-year-old man who was reportedly not vaccinated and a 75-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated, raising the county’s death toll to 322 since COVID-19 reporting began in March 2020.
A total of 25 county residents are receiving hospital care for coronavirus-related symptoms, 21 locally and four out of the area. CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg reported averaging three patients daily in its intensive care unit as well as three in its progressive care unit. Fourteen percent of all patients at Mercy are dealing with COVID-19 symptoms.
As of the end of the most recent reporting week on Jan. 9, the Oregon Health Authority is reporting that all 36 Oregon counties are at high risk of transmission during this most recent spike in coronavirus cases. Statewide, Oregon averaged 1,303 positive tests per 100,000 residents in the most recent reporting week, with a 22% test positivity rate. In Douglas County, 673.6 new positive cases were reported per 100,000 residents with a 17.7% test positivity rate.
As the omicron variant of the coronavirus has caused spikes of positive cases through Oregon and the United States, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners has secured additional resources to help try to limit the impact on local emergency care centers. The board recently acquired 2,000 oximeters for residents to test their own blood oxygen levels in an attempt to try and limit visits to local emergency rooms. In addition, through a partnership with Lincare, 200 oxygen concentrators have also been secured to help county residents in need of such treatment.
The county has plenty of new vaccines and boosters, and residents wishing to get vaccinated may do so by calling their personal care provider, local pharmacy or the county’s COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
(2) comments
There's additional important info:
TESTING GUIDANCE HAS CHANGED. If you have mild symptoms you may not need to be tested. Do not show up at the hospital for a test. From DPHN: "DPHN has also temporarily changed our local COVID testing guidance in order to preserve testing for those that need it most and to preserve local inventory. So, if you think you might have COVID, but are experiencing mild symptoms, we encourage you to contact your primary care provider or call our COVID hotline for a referral and follow their recommendations. It may not be necessary to be tested to confirm a COVID diagnosis."
TESTING AND VACCINE ACROSS FROM LIBRARY. A plea from this poster -- we've had 4 pharmacies close and pharmacies have been jammed. Please use this drive-thru clinic for vaccination instead of going to your pharmacy, if at all possible.
From DPHN: OHA has set up a daily COVID testing and vaccine clinic located in the parking lot at the corner of Fowler Street and Diamond Lake Blvd. (across from the Roseburg Public Library). Clinic hours are 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily, seven days a week. PCR testing, COVID first and second vaccine doses, as well as boosters and pediatric vaccine doses are available. We encourage people to utilize this resource if a test is needed, as well as utilize other local testing and vaccine providers and also home tests, and not visit the hospital for testing."
ENHANCED COVID HOTLINE. From DPHN: "We have enhanced our local COVID Hotline (541) 464-6550, with referral services to local health care providers and case managers, in order to help alleviate unnecessary Emergency Room visits."
Good information. Thanks for sharing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.