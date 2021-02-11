Roseburg firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire Thursday morning in northeast Roseburg.
A person called 911 at 8:42 a.m. Thursday to report smoke coming from the roof of a home at 1158 NE Lincoln St. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and rescued two dogs during a search of the home.
The homeowner was not at the house at the time of the fire.
A report from Roseburg Fire Department said the cause of the fire was a cooking accident. Twelve firefighters knocked down the blaze with assistance from Douglas County Fire District No. 2.
Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Avista Utilities and Pacific Power also assisted on the call.
