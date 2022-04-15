Crews from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to an early morning blaze at a home on Robin Street Friday. While trying to slow the fire, crews discovered one person dead inside the home.
Submitted Photo
A home was fully destroyed by an early Friday morning fire on Robin Street five miles east of Roseburg. One person was confirmed deceased in the blaze.
One person was found dead inside a home fully engulfed in flames during an early Friday morning fire on Robin Street five miles east of Roseburg.
Shortly after midnight, Douglas County Emergency Communications received multiple calls of a possible structure fire on the north side of Highway 138 East across from Hatfield Lane in the Dixonville area.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and the Glide Rural Fire Protection District were both dispatched to the blaze to find a home fully involved, and some reports claiming that there may have been a person in the home.
Once crews established initial attack on the blaze, one person was found dead inside the home. A report from District No. 2 did not immediately release an identification of the deceased. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office and Douglas County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.
