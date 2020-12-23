One person was hospitalized after a three-car accident on West Harvard Avenue near Roseburg High School Tuesday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 11 a.m. when Angela Severino, 28, of Roseburg, was traveling east on West Harvard Avenue when she crossed the center line and collided with a box van operated by Joseph Bates, 35, of Roseburg, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
The impact caused Bates to spin out, and the rear of his box van landed on the bed of a Mazda b2000 pickup, driven by Jacobus Mekes, 69, of Roseburg.
Severino told police that she was tired and fell asleep at the wheel, according to a police report.
While the three drivers were uninjured, a passenger riding in Mekes' pickup was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene by Roseburg Towing.
