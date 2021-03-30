One man was killed and three others were treated for injuries after a three-car crash Monday afternoon on Old Highway 99 South near Green District.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the Douglas County 911 dispatch center began receiving reports of the crash, which occurred near the Exit 120 offramp of Interstate 5 southbound. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Highway 99 when it drifted into the oncoming lane and sideswiped a southbound 2007 Saturn.
The Crown Victoria then collided head-on with a 2001 Jeep Renegade. The driver of the Crown Victoria, Kyle Allen Northern, 43, of Roseburg was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Northern's passenger, Elizabeth Ann Calvillo-Hawelu, 33, of Winston, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance.
The driver of the Saturn, Colleen Bendan, 72, of Winston, sought medical care by private transportation. The driver of the Jeep Renegade, William Metcalf, 65, of Roseburg, also was transported to Mercy via ambulance.
Highway 99 was closed in both directions for approximately two and 1/2 hours.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Winston-Dillard Fire District, the Douglas County Medical Examiner's Office, Winston Police Department, oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Kokua Towing.
