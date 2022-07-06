A Myrtle Point man died and three others were injured after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 38 just west of Scottsburg Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred near milepost 25 at Wells Creek, where the highway widens to provide a passing lane to westbound traffic.
Oregon State Police reported that a Toyota Corolla operated by 24-year-old Cedric Lossing of Myrtle Point, who was driving eastbound, attempted to pass a motorhome in the westbound passing lane, causing a head-on collision with a Jeep Cherokee driven by Cathy Fore, 60, of North Bend.
In an attempt to avoid the crash, a westbound red Peterbilt dump truck operated by David Buoy, 60, of Clatskanie, swerved into the single eastbound lane and collided with a travel trailer being pulled by a Ford F150 and being driven by Timothy Prulheire, 70, of Grants Pass.
The collision caused Prulheire to veer into the westbound lane where it collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck operated by 27-year-old Dillan Bloomer of Clark Fork, Idaho, which was pulling a trailer with a road grader on board.
Lossing was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, as were the occupants of the Jeep Cherokee, Fore and her passenger, 70-year-old Patrick Culbertson of Myrtle Point. Culbertson was pronounced deceased at Riverbend.
Buoy and Bloomer were uninjured, while Prulheire and his passenger, 81-year-old Joan Prulheire of Grants Pass, suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
Highway 38 remained open while the Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. The state police were assisted by the Scottsburg Fire Department, REACH Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire & Ambulance, the Kellogg and Elkton fire departments and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
And that's why the signs stating you could pass from the single lane into the passing lanes were removed. Are there now signs before the passing lanes stating use the left lane only when passing, meaning stay in the right-hand lane? It's been awhile since I drove Hwy 38, anyone know what the signage is now?
