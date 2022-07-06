A Myrtle Point man died and two others were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 38 just east of Scottsburg on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred near milepost 25 east of Wells Creek, where the highway widens to provide a passing lane to westbound traffic.
Oregon State Police reported that a Toyota Corolla operated by 24-year-old Cedric Lossing of Myrtle Point, who was driving eastbound, attempted to pass a motorhome in the westbound passing lane and collided head-on with a Jeep Cherokee driven by Cathy Fore, 60, of North Bend.
In an attempt to avoid the crash, a westbound red Peterbilt dump truck operated by David Buoy, 60, of Clatskanie, swerved into the single eastbound lane and collided with a travel trailer being pulled by a Ford F150 driven by Timothy Prulheire, 70, of Grants Pass. The collision caused Prulheire to veer into the westbound lane where the F150 collided with a blue Kenworth dump truck operated by 27-year-old Dillan Bloomer of Clark Fork, Idaho, which was pulling a trailer with a road grader on board.
Lossing was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield, as were the occupants of the Jeep Cherokee, Fore and her passenger, 70-year-old Patrick Culbertson of Myrtle Point. Culbertson was pronounced dead at Riverbend.
Buoy and his passenger, Dillon Bloomer, were uninjured, while Prulheire and his passenger, 81-year-old Joan Prulheire of Grants Pass, suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
Highway 38 remained open while the Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash. The state police were assisted by the Scottsburg Fire Department, REACH Air Ambulance, North Douglas Fire & Ambulance, the Kellogg and Elkton fire departments and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.