One woman was killed and another seriously injured in an early morning crash Thursday on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Rock Creek Road. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office found a 2004 Toyota Tacoma roughly 40 feet off the roadway and on its side.
Deputies said the driver, Kandra Lace Stonesifer, 30, of Glide, was prounced deceased at the scene. Her passenger, Lora Jo Stonesifer, 32, of Glide, suffered injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where she was treated and released.
Kandra Stonesifer was not wearing her seatbelt, according to a report from the sheriff's office, while Lora Stonesifer was properly restrained.
The report also said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 21-1158.
