SUTHERLIN — Hastings Village is over a year old now, and after the first year of success and growth, the transitional camp in Sutherlin has had more than 100 individuals pass through with more than 50 finding housing or moving on to live with family or friends or moving on and out of the area.
“I think this is a really reasonable thing to do,” said Sherman Hong, a volunteer coordinator with the seven separate churches involved with managing and supporting Hastings Village. “I know that homelessness is something that communities all over the United States are dealing with and I hope we can do something productive here, something that could be a model for how communities can work together.”
Roseburg is one of those communities that is looking at Hastings Village as a model for what can be done to help the homeless crisis it is currently working to address.
The communities of Sutherlin and Oakland have rallied around Hastings Village with vigor and determination.
“I am 83 and I go down every Tuesday. They call me the Pink Lady and I take food and clothing down to the village,” said Maryanne Anderson, manager of the Homeless in Sutherlin Facebook page and community volunteer. “I never have to carry anything, they are all very pleased to help and are always thanking us.”
There are 26 people residing in Hastings Village, as of December, but changes are in the works move these individuals from tents and tarps to tiny homes in April.
“We received a large lump sum from the Umpqua Health Alliance and we are going to be able to implement our Phase II of the Hastings Village initiative,” said Wayne Ellsworth of Umpqua Hearts. “With this phase, we will be building 40 micro-shelters and putting them on this property. These will include electricity water and sewer services as well as a bathroom shower area and laundry facility on-site.”
With these upgrades and the partnership with UHA, Adapt, the HIV Alliance and other community partners, complete wrap-around services will be offered at Hastings Village.
“The funding for this kind of infrastructure will initially come from the funding from the Umpqua Health Alliance, but we already have grants and other streams of funding in the works,” said Ellsworth. “The whole project is looking to be somewhere between $350,000 and $375,000 when it comes to completing phase I and phase II.”
As well as grants, donations, city funding and outside sources, Hasting Village is also on a track to becoming self-sufficient.
“We have grant funding out right now through the United Community Action Network, if we can get the funding from the Oregon Housing and Community Services and the funding that's requested through the City of Sutherlin, as well as money through the Oregon Mayor's Association that's specifically for homelessness, then we will be able to get to our phase III of this project,” said Ellsworth.
Phase III creates a path for these individuals to buy their tiny homes.
“We have to be able to create the housing to meet the need. How we're going to do that is through this model of micro shelters to get people self-sustaining and self-sufficient," Ellsworth said. "Once they can be in that place in that mindset, offering some kind of housing that's appropriate to their need.
“When the housing is built, they can move right into tiny homes, RV spaces and other initiatives to create home ownership to take them completely out of the homeless market," he added.
Future plans do not manage immediate needs.
“We can always use funding,” said Hong. “But, in some ways, this is a much better situation here because people have to deal with the natural elements, and they have to help each other. I see homeless being rehabilitated as a process to work together with others. And I think it's a great opportunity that they have here, even though there are hardships and I wish we could provide more for them.”
The Homeless in Sutherlin Facebook page is the hub for donation, collecting for items such as warm winter coats, tents and sleeping bags, and with a new storage room at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Center Street in Sutherlin, Anderson can stock, store and sort donations before handing them out on Tuesdays.
“It is important things come in good condition. I had one lady give us 20 brand-new sleeping bags,” said Anderson, “but we don’t have time to sort through a lot of stuff that won’t be helpful to the community at Hastings. We have to be mindful of what they need.”
“The way this community and the City of Sutherlin has come together to be able to help the folks in need is very inspirational,” said Ellsworth. “I have not been able to see this kind of support anywhere else in Douglas County and my outreach is from Sutherlin all the way to Glendale and I haven't seen the kind of citizenship that's come out of this area anywhere else. It has been just amazing how many people have been helpful.”
To volunteer or make a donation, contact Ellsworth at 541-671-6012 or visit umpquahearts.org.
