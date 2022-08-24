Douglas County Wings of Love Vice President Cathey Gilbert helps distribute free school supplies available to children of retired and active duty military personnel at the Oregon Army National Guard Armory in Roseburg on Tuesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Supplies donated by local Dollar Tree stores available to children of retired and active duty military personnel at the Oregon Army National Guard Armory in Roseburg on Tuesday.
The volunteers of Operation Home Front and volunteers from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468 are joining forces to give the children of Douglas County’s active military or veterans a helping hand, just in time for the new school year.
As part of a Douglas County Wings of Love adventure, they are offering free school supplies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the National Guard Armory located at 111 General Ave. in Roseburg.
“We have been collecting one time a week for about a month,” said Carol Hunt, a volunteer with Operation Home Front. “Four different Dollar Trees donated all these supplies — Sutherlin, Roseburg, Myrtle Creek and Winston all helped pull this together.”
Operation Home Front has been collecting supplies and donating them to military and veteran children for 6 consecutive years, with no end in sight.
“We are hoping to get more than 100 kids this year,” said Hunt. “We have to get all this stuff out of here. I do not like to inconvenience the post.”
With 11 folding tables loaded with supplies ranging from pens and pencils to backpacks and desk liners, the people of Operation Home Front gathered Tuesday to start donating the supplies for all age groups and education levels.
“We had a couple of UCC students in here already, they were veterans," said Hunt. ‘We will be sending some appropriate supplies to the veterans on campus, you know, pens and paper and things.”
