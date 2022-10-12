Douglas County has a higher than average level of child poverty, food insecurity, index crime and land area, but falls in the bottom half of state averages when it comes to five-year high school graduation rates and property taxes per person, according to the recently released By The Numbers report for 2022 by the Ford Family Foundation and Oregon State University Extension Service.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

