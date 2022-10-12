Douglas County has a higher than average level of child poverty, food insecurity, index crime and land area, but falls in the bottom half of state averages when it comes to five-year high school graduation rates and property taxes per person, according to the recently released By The Numbers report for 2022 by the Ford Family Foundation and Oregon State University Extension Service.
“Looking at this year’s data, you’ll see that compared with other counties, Douglas County has one of the highest rates of food insecurity and nearly half of all households experienced financial hardship,” said Sarah Pytalski, learning officer -policy and communications for the Ford Family Foundation. “However, amid the pandemic and major economic changes, Douglas County fared better than 2/3 of the state in terms of job losses.”
A By The Numbers report is released every two years and reflects the experience of Oregonians by creating county-level profiles and ranks them against the other counties in the state.
Currently 14% of the Douglas County population experiences food insecurity and 18.6% of children are living in poverty, according to the report. State averages are 11.5% for food insecurity and 15% for children in poverty — although a distinction is made between rural (14%) and urban (15.4%) children.
Douglas County’s resident’s median household income is $15,000 less that the state average of $65,667. Life expectancy for Douglas County residents is 77.5 years old, while the Oregon average is 79.8.
“We anticipated this year’s report would be the story of 2020 and the pandemic’s impact across the state, and that’s partly true,” said Kasi Allen, the director of learning and knowledge management for the Foundation. “For example, kindergarten readiness and third-grade reading data were impossible to collect, but we did gather exciting data for five-year high school graduation rates, which increased across both rural and urban communities.”
According to the report, Douglas County scored 25th of 36 in kindergarten readiness, 27th in third grade reading, 23th in ninth graders on track and 34th in five-year high school graduation rates. In Douglas County, 71.5% of people obtain a high school degree within five years. There are also fewer people with four-year degrees in Douglas County, which 18.5% of residents having obtained a degree versus the state average of 34.4%.
Changes come through voting and funding programs and with 79% voter turnout for Douglas County, the county scored lowed than the 82% state average.
The 2022 report also previews limited findings from the Oregon Voices survey, a statewide listening project conducted by the Foundation with researchers from Portland State University and ECONorthwest. One key insight collected was that majorities of both rural and urban residents report that they always or often feel pride in the place where they live.
“This new data has the power to inform community-building and policy advocacy efforts across the state — whether holding newly-gained ground or identifying areas of opportunity,” said Anne Kubisch, president of The Ford Family Foundation. “Over the years, leaders and organizations have reported using the county rankings to improve outcomes where they live — combating food insecurity, opening new child care centers and more.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
