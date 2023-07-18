The Oregon Department of Forestry issued changes to its Forest Patrol Assessment resulting in increased per-acre rates for lands within the Douglas Forest Protection Association’s area.
Forest Patrol Assessments are required by law and charged to public and private landowners in order to help fund wildfire suppression efforts led by the Oregon Department of Forestry. The per-acre assessment rate is increasing after the fees were previously deferred in the 2021-23 biennium with a one-time $15 million offset designed to mitigate a steep increase in rates for landowners.
The increase stems from Senate Bill 762, which directed the Oregon Department of Forestry to increase its capacity and create new programs for protecting forestland and rangeland while offsetting costs with the one-time monetary installment.
The bill was introduced in 2021 as a response to the 2020 Labor Day wildfires which saw upwards of 5,000 homes and businesses destroyed and 1.2 million acres of land burned, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s After-Action report.
In a letter from members of the Oregon Legislative Assembly, the group noted concerns about this cost increase voiced by landowners and responded with a commitment to convene a workgroup dedicated to restructuring wildfire funding in the second half of the 2023-25 biennium.
Derrick Gasperini, Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson, said the 2021 legislation required that the department increase its baseline level of adequate levels of fire protection by staffing more firefighters and providing more equipment.
“The funding for [fighting] fires, depending on what land they’re on and how big they get, can be really complex,” Gasperini said. “We are hoping that the legislature looks at a comprehensive wildfire funding fix and they have said that as part of that for the 2024 session, they are considering a landowner offset for the second year in the biennium.”
The per-acre cost increase is shared by public and private landowners. Rates of increase per acre for various land classifications within the forest protection association’s area from 2022-23 to 2023-24 are as follows:
DFPA timber: from $2.4815/acre to $3.0715/acre
DFPA grazing: from $0.7630/acre to $1.5100/acre
Coos FPA timber: from $1.8544/ acre to $2.5571/acre
Coos FPA grazing: from $1.4020/acre to $1.9506/acre
Western Lane timber: from $1.5701/acre to $1.9569/acre
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
