The Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles’ card vendor issued 1,900 incorrect instructional permits between September 2022 and April 2023 and are currently taking action to fix the error, according to a letter from a DMV official.
Jody Raska, the driver education program manager at the Oregon DMV’s Transportation Safety Office, said in a letter obtained by The News-Review that the 1,900 instructional permits were issued on a card marked “driver license” by mistake.
Instructional permits allow people to drive only if they are accompanied by a person with an Oregon driver’s license who is over age 21 and sitting beside the driver. An instructional permit can be obtained by passing both knowledge and vision tests, but does not require a person to pass a driving test, which is required to obtain a full license.
Michelle Godfrey, a DMV spokesperson, said that those affected by the error do not have to take any action. A corrected card will be sent to them in the next two weeks at no cost, Godfrey said, and they do not need to contact the DMV to receive it.
Raska said in the letter that the DMV is communicating with law enforcement, teen driver education providers and third-party testers to ensure they are aware of the issue. Customer information in the DMV’s databases, Raska said, is and has been correct.
If individuals have questions about the error, they can call the Oregon DMV’s customer assistance line at 503-945-5000.
The DMV’s card vendor is Veridos, a Berlin, Germany-based company that produces identification cards.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
