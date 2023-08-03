Oregon Governor Tina Kotek signed two bills in five days which strengthen laws protecting animals across the state, specifically in regards to the sale of puppies and kittens, as well as the sale of animal-tested cosmetic products.
House Bill 2915, passed by the state legislature in June and signed into law last Thursday, prohibits the sale of puppies and kittens in retail pet stores — stores which sell animals as well as pet food, accessories and supplies. This is an effort to reduce the available market for breeders operating "puppy mills," a term used for a commercial farming operation in which purebred dogs are raised in large numbers, often in substandard or poor conditions.
"Everybody here is very excited about it," said Courtney Davenport, the operations director at Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center in Roseburg. "It's been a long time coming. It's a big relief for everybody at the shelter and anybody involved with animal welfare in general."
The law doesn't affect animal rescue shelters, and private breeders — whose practices are already regulated with strong protections for animals — can still sell puppies and kittens directly to consumers. Six other states already have similar laws preventing the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores, including Washington and California.
"Oregon needs to close the puppy mill loophole. I foster animals for our local shelter," Janet Bitter of Roseburg said in written testimony to the legislature. "It's frustrating we struggle to save animals and support their adoption while these horrible puppy mills are selling animals in our state."
The Humane Society of the United States, a nonprofit focusing on protecting animal rights, said in a press release Tuesday that the bill will drive the local pet market in Oregon toward more humane sources like shelters, rescues and responsible breeders.
"It's going to take away a lot of these backyard breeders," said Davenport. "A lot of these breeders sell straight to pet shops. It takes away some of our competition, so people can find something from the shelter instead."
Davenport said Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is currently operating at maximum capacity, and is always looking for people to adopt new pets into their families.
Governor Kotek also signed House Bill 3213 into law Tuesday, which prevents the sale of animal-tested cosmetics.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration still allows for cosmetic manufacturers to test on animals, as long as they derive the maximum amount of useful scientific information from the minimum number of animals while employing the most humane methods available. The agency also supports the development and use of alternatives to animal testing.
Oregon will become the 11th state in the country to ban the use of the sale of cosmetics tested on animals. The practice is banned in a number of international countries, including those in the European Union, Canada, Columbia, Brazil, Guatemala, New Zealand, Taiwan, Turkey and the United Kingdom.
Your governor has a weird sense of priority.
[thumbdown]
