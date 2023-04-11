The master of ceremonies Jeff Mornarich speaks as the crowd of attendees eats their dinner at the Oregon Hunters Association’s annual banquet fundraiser held Saturday at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
CANYONVILLE — Hundreds came to the 24th annual Oregon Hunters Association’s fundraiser banquet, held Saturday at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
A variety of raffles and auctions were held during the event, allowing those in attendance to try their luck at getting their hands on new outdoor, hunting and survival gear.
Some of the items included large canvas tents, various firearms, cooking equipment and a “Heat-A-Seat,” a small, portable foam cushion used for seating in the wilderness.
Local FFA organizations were also present, selling raffle tickets by running games of “Yahtzee” and “Rifle Pong” — a variation of beer pong (using water instead of beer) where participants throw ping pong balls toward specific cups in order to get a chance at winning a hunting rifle.
“It’s awesome, I love it,” Ryan Weaver said when asked how it felt to attend the event. Weaver said that the funds raised through the “Rifle Pong” will go toward the Glide High School FFA, as well as the Oregon Hunters Association.
An organizer with OHA said the “Rifle Pong” was Weaver’s idea.
The Oregon Hunters Association was founded in 1983, and the Douglas County local chapter is made up of nearly 600 members, said chairman of the board Cindy Rooney. Rooney is also the vice president of the statewide OHA organization.
“This is really huge,” Rooney said. “This is our main fundraiser for the year. Portions of these proceeds go to the state organization, but every ounce of money that we raise here in the state of Oregon, stays in the state of Oregon.”
Rooney said that the money raised will go toward seeding projects, construction of fences, meadow restoration, as well as numerous other projects around the state.
“I’m very pleased, I’m very excited about this,” Rooney said. “I’m just very pleased with how many people turned out for this event. It just shows how great the support in this county really is.”
