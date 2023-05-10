The Oregon Judicial Department reported last week that fraudulent phone calls relating to jury service were spreading across Oregon, primarily in the Willamette Valley.
However, some residents in Douglas County have also received these scam calls, during which people are told that they owe fines for not responding to a jury summons. Recipients are pressured into purchasing prepaid debit or gift cards and providing the numbers to people over the phone or in person, according to a press release from the judicial department.
Kathleen Johnson, the presiding judge on the Douglas County Circuit Court, said she had heard of the scams occurring off and on in the county.
"The courts will never call and ask you to pay a fine for not appearing in response to a jury summons," Johnson said. "In the past, I have heard that someone impersonating law enforcement has called saying that the person must pay a fine or he/she will be arrested. The courts will also never authorize such a call from law enforcement. Also, the courts will never ask you to pay any fine with a gift card or similar payment method."
Johnson said if a member of the public receives a call asking to pay money to the court, they should hang up and call the court clerk's office directly to confirm whether the debt or fine is valid before making any payment. If any payment is needed, Johnson said, it should be made directly to the county clerk's office, not to anybody over the telephone.
The Oregon Judicial Department said state and federal courts do not require anyone to provide sensitive information in a telephone call, email or text. Courts may provide jury notices and reminders via text, "but these will not request personal information, make threats, or demand money," according to a press release.
The state's judicial department said that if you received a call and gave out personal information, it advises to monitor account statements and credit reports. If unauthorized charges are made, report the theft to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission at 877-438-4338 or consumer.gov/idtheft. Also, contact a credit bureau and request to place a fraud alert on your credit history.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
