Curtis Collins, of Roseburg, drops off his ballot Tuesday morning at the drop box in front of the Douglas County Courthouse. Voters have until 8 p.m. tonight to deliver their ballots, though any ballots postmarked Tuesday will be counted in subsequent days as well.
Voters drop off ballots at the drop site in the county parking lot at northeast Fowler and Diamond Lake Boulevard Monday morning. Monday was the largest ballot intake day of the election, which ends at 8 p.m. today.
TriplePlayPhoto/Aaron Yost
A voter drops ballots off at the Douglas County Courthouse Tuesday morning.
TriplePlayPhoto/Aaron Yost
Today is the day. Oregon Primary Election Day is here. In Douglas County, voters will cast their ballots by 8 p.m. today for a number of candidates in statewide and local races, as well as five different measures ranging from school bonds to expanding the Idaho state border to include Douglas County.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, the Douglas County clerk reported that 27.8% (24,413) of Douglas County’s ballots had been received.
While Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis reported that Monday saw the largest daily return of ballots in this election cycle so far, the number of ballots received is still a little more than 5% lower than it was at the same point in the 2020 Douglas County May Primary Election.
“(Monday) was our largest daily return … receiving 5,568 of the ballots,” Loomis said in an email. “Election Day is traditionally even larger.”
Loomis has a few reminders for voters who have yet to cast their ballots:
• Tuesday, May 17, at 8 p.m. is the deadline to submit a ballot.
• If you use a USPS mailbox, the ballot must be postmarked by this date.
• Even though voters can still use the USPS, make sure to check the box’s pick-up times. If a ballot is placed in the blue USPS mailboxes after the last pick-up, it will not receive a postmark before the election deadline.
• To ensure ballots are received and counted, voters can always use one of 15 official ballot drop sites until 8 p.m. tonight.
