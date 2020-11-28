Residents and businesses along the Highway 138 East corridor along the North Umpqua River remain without landline telephone service. The Oregon Public Utilities Commission has set a deadline on having some level of voice telephone service available to those residents by Tuesday.
In a public meeting Nov. 17. the Oregon PUC addressed the restoration of voice telephone service by Lumen, the parent company for CenturyLink, United Telephone Company of the Northwest and Qwest Corporation with service territories in Oregon communities impacted by this past summer’s wildfires.
For Douglas County residents living in the path of the Archie Creek Fire, landline phone service has been unavailable for nearly two months. The last day that service was available was when the Douglas County Emergency Management System issued a “reverse 911” call directing those residents to evacuate their homes.
“They are finally working on it, under a PUC order,” said Bobby Moyers, whose home was miraculously spared on Evergreen Springs Lane, located north and east of the Dogwood Motel near Susan Creek. Moyers replied via text message, as cellular reception in the area could not support a telephone call.
In fact, this past week was a benchmark for Bobby and her husband, George: On Tuesday, water service was restored to their home, with the help of Chad Gilbert of Gilbert Pump & Well Service.
“No more hauling buckets,” Bobby Moyers said.
The intensity of the Archie Creek Fire, which burned 131,542 acres, damaged utility lines from Idleyld Park to just west of Dry Creek, and those residents whose homes survived have been without home telephone service for nearly two months.
In the Nov. 17 meeting, the PUC gave a directive to CenturyLink, United Telephone and Qwest to offer a temporary voice telephone service through the available technology at no additional cost to their customers. That demand was to be met by Dec. 1. Full landline voice telephone service was to be restored by Jan. 1, 2021.
Norman Call, owner of the Dogwood Motel, said having service restored by Dec. 1 “would be sweet!”
“I sure hope so,” Call said, who has had power and water restored at the hotel but is still without telephone service, which also impacts credit and debit payments.
“(The Archie Creek Fire) burnt so drastically that the root structures of the trees ruined the power lines,” Call said. “There are breaks (in the underground power structure) all along the North Umpqua Highway.”
Lumen has established a designated telephone number for CenturyLink, United Telephone and Qwest customers. For service and billing questions, customers can call 1-800-223-9275.
For other utility service questions pertaining to the Archie Creek Fire, customers can email the PUC at puc.consumer@state.or.us or call 503-378-6600.
