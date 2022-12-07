An Oregon state judge ordered that the state cannot enforce Measure 114 for the time being, with a hearing being scheduled for Dec. 13 on whether a preliminary injunction will be ordered.
A preliminary injunction, if ordered by the court, would prevent the state from enforcing Measure 114 until the final judgment of the trial, maintaining the status quo until the courts decide on the measure’s legality.
Measure 114, a gun control ballot measure approved by Oregon voters in the November election, would make it a crime to use, manufacture, sell and purchase magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, with certain exceptions. The measure would also require individuals who purchase firearms to obtain a permit, submit to a background check and complete a firearm safety course.
Tuesday’s temporary restraining order was granted by Robert S. Raschio, a circuit court judge in the 24th Judicial District in Harney County, who took office after being elected to the position in 2020. The order came a few hours after a federal judge ruled that Measure 114 could go into effect as early as Thursday.
Karin Immergut, a judge serving the United States District Court for the District of Oregon appointed by former president Donald Trump in 2019, ruled Tuesday morning that the plaintiffs in the federal lawsuit failed to demonstrate that they will “suffer immediate and irreparable harm if this court does not block Measure 114 taking effect on Dec. 8, 2022.”
Immergut’s decision would have put Measure 114’s restriction on large-capacity magazines into effect Thursday, but the permitting provision would have been stayed an additional 30 days to give the state time to implement the provisions. However, after circuit judge Raschio’s ruling, the measure will not be implemented until at least Dec. 13.
The state can also petition for Raschio’s ruling to be reviewed in the Oregon Court of Appeals or the Oregon Supreme Court. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that their office will petition the state Supreme Court as soon as possible.
“I feel like it’s going to be like that for months,” said Carlos Ortegon, a store manager at Umpqua Survival in Roseburg, which sells firearms. “Every other day is going to be a different thing.”
Ortegon says the store receives constant updates to make sure they’re in compliance with the law. In his experience, he says, he hasn’t seen anyone come into the store who supported passage of Measure 114.
“The main thing is, a lot of new shops, especially shops that just sell guns, if that law sticks, they’ll be out of business,” Ortegon said. “Because they don’t have any other revenue sources. If everything’s froze up, they’re not making any money.”
Ortegon said he hopes that the courts will find every part of the measure unconstitutional.
The Douglas County Sheriff Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment before publication, but Sheriff John Hanlin previously said in a Nov. 18 letter posted to Facebook that he did not philosophically support Measure 114, and believed that certain provisions, if not the entire law, would eventually be found unconstitutional in the courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.