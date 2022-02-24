The Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday that Oregon's indoor mask mandate for public spaces and schools will be lifted March 19.
The health authority had previously set a date of no later than March 31 to lift the restriction, but bumped that date forward due to a decline in hospitalizations, which are expected to be below the start of the COVID-19 omicron surge.
Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined 48% since peaking in late January, the health authority said. Over the past two weeks, hospitalizations have fallen by an average of 30 per day statewide.
Reported COVID-19 infections also have seen a significant decline in recent weeks, with new cases declining by more than 80% according to the health authority's weekly reporting.
In Douglas County alone, there were 923 reported new cases for the week ending Feb. 2. That number had dropped to 257 for the reporting week ending Wednesday. Hospitalizations have been cut nearly in half during that same timeframe.
The March 19 date continues to give local communities time to prepare for the transition, and it allows district and school leaders to take necessary actions to ensure students can safely remain in their classrooms.
However, state health officials continue to recommend that people in high-risk groups continue to wear face coverings in indoor public settings even after the restrictions have been lifted.
At this point I honestly wouldn't know if there was a difference or not with there being a mask mandate in place. No one here really seems to wear them for the last several months. At Costco where I work I'd say probably about 70-80 percent of the customers depending on the time of day aren't wearing a mask. Than we have Dallas Heard's scientific claim where he says mask wearing is causing depressing and risk of suicide for young adults and teens. Which is pretty interesting considering I'm in my 30s and I've seen virtually no one they appears to be my age or younger wearing a mask both in and outside of my job with the public. So how are all these young people getting depressed by it when they're not actually wearing a mask?
52.1% of Douglas County residents have been fully vaccinated today according to the CDC (below link). Despite free clinics at two Douglas County locations, a mere 92 Douglas County residents were fully vaccinated over the past week according to the Oregon Health Authority.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
I tried to share more information, but the NR is telling me the link to the Oregon Health Authority website is spam.
