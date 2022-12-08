Oregon is the only state where taxpayers have the opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund art programs across the state, using the Cultural Tax Credit.
The tax credit is administered through the Oregon Cultural Trust, created by the Oregon state legislature in 2001.
To participate in the program, taxpayers have to make a donation to a qualified nonprofit — one listed on the Oregon Cultural Trust’s website — and also making an equal contribution to the Oregon Cultural Trust. Donations will qualify for a tax credit of equal value to the contribution to the trust, with a maximum of $500 for single filers and $1,000 for joint filers.
Douglas County has 25 approved nonprofits listed on the Oregon Cultural Trust’s website that taxpayers can support to receive the tax credit, including the Wildlife Safari, Umpqua Valley Arts, UACT, Music on the Half Shell, and the Douglas County Museum Foundation.
The Oregon Cultural Trust reported in a press release that Oregonians contributed $5.7 million to the Cultural Trust in fiscal year 2022. Sixty percent of the funds go directly to creatives, while the remaining 40% goes towards a permanent fund for Oregon arts. The Oregon Cultural Trust says that since 2003, over $30 million in grants have been provided to cultural organizations in Oregon.
“We have now surpassed 10,000 grant awards since the Cultural Trust was formed,” said Brian Rogers, executive director of the Cultural Tax Credit in a press release provided by the organization. “And thanks to the incredible success of the new Celebrate Oregon! license plate, which funds promotion of the Cultural Tax Credit, we are poised to engage even more Oregonians in the future. We are confident the best is yet to come for arts, heritage and humanities in Oregon.”
The Celebrate Oregon license plate debuted on Oct. 1, 2021, one of dozens of custom license plates available through the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles. Proceeds from the plate, which costs $50, go toward the Cultural Tax Credit.
According to records from Oregon Cultural Trust, Douglas County received $21,174 in grant funds, in addition to the Douglas Community Library Association receiving $6,558 to provide books to kindergarten through second grade aged children every month, at no cost to their families.
Katie Buxton, who works at the Riddle City Library, said their program is called “Book Monsters”, and that the library mails books to young children in the area to have more reading material in their homes.
“It’s incredible,” Buxton said when asked how it felt to receive the grant. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without a grant. One of the biggest predictors of literacy is having ‘easy readers’, age-appropriate books in the home, and this program can help kids form a healthy relationship with books and literacy.”
Buxton said that the grant from the Cultural Trust will fund the program for 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.