Oregon State Police will staff extra patrols, continuing through the new year, that will be watching for the Fatal 5 with a specific emphasis on impaired driving. The Fatal 5 includes speeding, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving and distracted driving.
Oregon State Police will staff extra patrols, continuing through the new year, that will be watching for the Fatal 5 with a specific emphasis on impaired driving. The Fatal 5 includes speeding, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving and distracted driving.
Oregon State Police will staff extra patrols, continuing through the new year, that will be watching for the Fatal 5 with a specific emphasis on impaired driving. The Fatal 5 includes speeding, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving and distracted driving.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review file photo
Oregon State Police will staff extra patrols, continuing through the new year, that will be watching for the Fatal 5 with a specific emphasis on impaired driving. The Fatal 5 includes speeding, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving and distracted driving.
With New Year’s Day on the horizon, the people of Douglas County must first pass New Year’s Eve. The Oregon State Police Department would like to encourage residents to practice safe driving while celebrating the end of 2022.
The Oregon State Police will have extra patrols, continuing through the new year, focusing on the Fatal 5 with a specific emphasis on impaired driving. The Fatal 5 includes speeding, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving and distracted driving.
“We too are participating in the enhanced DUII enforcement,” said Brad O’Dell, the spokesperson for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. “This will continue throughout the weekend.”
The safest policy is to not drive under the influence. DC Sunshine Taxi and Courier INC will be available, according to dispatch. UTrans will be closing early on New Year’s Eve at 4:40 p.m.
OSP said its increased presence will alert drivers to stop the dangerous driving behaviors they might be engaging in.
Designated drivers and carpooling, staying home and inviting friends over for the night, and avoiding intoxicants altogether, are just a few ways people can keep themselves a little safer during this holiday weekend. Uber, Lift and calling a parent or friend might also be viable options.
“Our shifts will be fully staffed this New Year’s and we always encourage everyone to be safe and pre-plan for a sober driver if anyone will be drinking during the celebration,” said Sgt. Daniel Allen of the Roseburg Police Department. “Also, I think there’s a potential for heavy rain and winds still over the weekend so a reminder to be cautious for any road hazards.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.