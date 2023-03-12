Kristin Jennings (left) and Ann Severson prepare for their class, entitled ‘Help! I Killed My Succulent!,’ held during the OSU Extension Service’s Spring into Gardening event Saturday at Phoenix Charter School in Roseburg.
Oregon State University Extension Service hosted its annual Spring into Gardening event, showcasing numerous classes for home gardeners looking to increase their gardening skills and learn topics relevant to agriculture in Douglas County.
Over the course of the day, dozens gathered at Phoenix Charter School in Roseburg to attend numerous different classes featuring various gardening topics — with names like “Veggies 101,” “All About Irises” and “Help! I Killed My Succulent!”
Logan Bennett, the small farms program coordinator at the OSU Extension Service in Douglas County, gave a keynote presentation in the morning, as well as teaching a class about caring for fruits and berries.
“From my personal view, I think it’s bringing the community together around such an important facet of Oregon life,” Bennett said. “We’re providing education to folks who are genuinely interested in producing for themselves or for markets, helping create that food security and food sovereignty.”
“It’s important for people to learn how to grow their own food,” added Chris Rusch, a master gardener at the OSU Extension Service. “This county has such a great climate where you can grow food all year round, and I just like to bring that to people and let them be aware of the possibilities in their own backyard.”
Jim Leet, who taught the “Veggies 101” class early in the day, has grown vegetables on in three states and on two continents. For 16 years, he sold his produce at the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market.
“We are extremely lucky here,” Leet said of the county’s climate during his class. “The only thing I haven’t been able to grow here so far is pineapples.”
“Help! I Killed My Succulent!” was taught by Ann Severson and Kristin Jennings, two master gardeners from the OSU Extension Service.
Severson said she has over 200 varieties of succulents at her house, with five small greenhouses on her property. She and Jennings hope the class can help inspire others to keep growing plants, no matter where they live.
“I like letting people know they can,” Jennings said. “Seeing them a couple of months later, they are so excited. ‘Look at my plant, I did this.’ A lot of people think they can’t do it...if somebody tells you they can’t grow a succulent, they just haven’t found the right one.”
“I want people to learn,” Severson said. “I want them to feel like they can achieve whatever they want to with these plants.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
