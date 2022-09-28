Logan Bennett, small farms program coordinator for Oregon State University will be presenting information and guidance on soil health at the October 1 Plant Clinic at the OSU Extension Office in Roseburg, Oregon.
The Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic is offering a free service to gardeners in the Roseburg area in an effort to teach people about the importance of soil and provide growing techniques and tips.
Starting in October, the clinic will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 1-4 p.m. to assist hobbyists and those with more serious sustainable gardening practices. The OSU Extension Office is located at 143 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg, just east of the Douglas County Courthouse.
“Our plant clinic is run completely by volunteers who will be able to answer questions about pruning trees, identifying insects and what to plant for the season,” said Logan Bennett, the small farms program coordinator for Oregon State University. “We will also offer soil sample analysis so growers can identify their soil’s nutritional needs and plans for the upcoming season.”
If you are not able to make these events in person, questions can be emailed to douglasmg@oregonstate.edu, or by phone: 541-236-3052.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Bennett will host a soil lecture at the Extension Hall, located at 1134 SE Douglas Ave. This class is open to anyone interested and registration is not required.
Soil is considered to be the basis for crop health and quality soil is fundamental to gardening and commercial agricultural crops.
“If growers don’t care for their soil the pH will change, nutrients will deplete and the plants that are grown will suffer,” said Bennett.
Along with the planned meetings at the Extension Center in Roseburg, there will be a workshop focused on the market/commercial producers and livestock owners who are looking to increase their soil tilth, decrease erosion and interpret soil samples on a commercial scale from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Elkton Community Center.
The Soil Health Management for Agriculture and Pastures workshop has a $10 fee. To attend, you must register on the Douglas County Events page: https://beav.es/iHt.
Douglas County’s small farms agent, Bennett, works with producers for farmers’ markets, larger-scale commercial operations, and those interested in becoming more self-sufficient.
(1) comment
As long as they teach people that weeds come back.
