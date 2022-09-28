220928-nrr-soilhelp

Logan Bennett, small farms program coordinator for Oregon State University will be presenting information and guidance on soil health at the October 1 Plant Clinic at the OSU Extension Office in Roseburg, Oregon.

 Photo Courtesy of Oregon State University

The Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener Plant Clinic is offering a free service to gardeners in the Roseburg area in an effort to teach people about the importance of soil and provide growing techniques and tips.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com.

or 541-957-4217.

(1) comment

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

As long as they teach people that weeds come back.

