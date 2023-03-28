Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Joe Ross heard bluegrass for the first time when he was in Japan.
Born in Virginia, his father served in the Navy and was transferred to Japan. Growing up, Ross’ mother’s electric keyboard was the first instrument he played, eventually moving on to play in rock and soul bands in discos and teen clubs in Japan.
When he went to the University of Oregon in 1971, however, he sold his gear, got degrees in business and park management, and eventually moved on to work at the Bureau of Land Management.
Now, however, Ross is all about music again, playing over 100 gigs a year with his friend Jerry Ashford, who make up the “Sunny Sky Boys”, a local bluegrass band who performs all over the county, all year round — in local farmers markets, fairs, festivals, wineries, brew pubs and senior centers.
“It’s therapeutic, not only for me, but I think for the people who are listening,” Ross said. “Jerry told me once that, when he was developing his skills, he felt a calling to take his ability and and use it to entertain and benefit others. Using music not only for my own therapy, but for other people too.”
Ashford, who lived in Santa Cruz, California, before moving to Roseburg, picked up his first instrument — a ukulele — when he was 5, nearly 70 years ago.
He spent 25 years working as an engineer at an electronics business, but when the company was bought out and he was laid off, he decided to focus on his passion for music.
“I said, ‘I think I’m just going to go for music. I’m tired of this other stuff,’” Ashford said. “And I’ve never regretted it.”
He met Joe Ross 15 years ago, playing at the Summer Arts Festival in Roseburg when Ross was in another band.
“He just said ‘Hey, we should play something together,’” Ashford said. “And we’ve been off and on for all of these years.”
On Friday and Saturday, the “Sunny Sky Boys”, along with fiddler Allison Lindley, performed at the Spring Craft Fair in the Douglas County Fairgrounds. She wanted to learn the instrument because her grandfather, who lived in northern Idaho, was a fiddler as well.
“We’ve been playing together for two years, we never even practiced,” Lindley said. “We’ve never practiced anywhere, that’s why it sounds so good…live music is fun that way, folk music is fun that way.”
During their performance, an audience member playing harmonica joined the band onstage, young kids and adults alike were dancing to the music, and, toward the end of their show, Ross allowed children to play rhythm instruments onstage with the group.
“We’re often quite spontaneous,” Ross said. “…Jerry, Allison and I have enough in our bag of tricks that we can make it through any crazy situation we’re in.”
Ross and Ashford have no intention of slowing down the “Sunny Sky Boys” anytime soon, they said. The days of long-distance might be gone, but their passion for music certainly hasn’t.
“It really hit me during the pandemic, when it [music] was gone,” Ross said. “It was like a whole part of me was ripped out of my heart…it brings joy to a lot of people. You saw those kids. I try to incorporate kids into the shows, because you can see how it affects them.”
“I can’t imagine life without it,” Ashford said. “At any given moment, there’s music playing in my head, songs that I’ve heard or songs that I just make up on the spot. I don’t know, it’s been a good friend. Any time that I’ve not felt good about anything, music has always brought me out of it.”
