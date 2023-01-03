Editor's Note: This story is part of a weekly ongoing series, Our People, about the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know someone in Douglas County who would be a good fit for a profile, send tips to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Kevin Bruton loves everything about flying.
He loves the peacefulness, the views, the convenience of being able to go places quickly — he even loves the maintenance. And every chance he can get, he gets into the air.
Every New Year’s Day, Bruton and dozens of other airplane enthusiasts like him gather for the annual Freedom Flight, an event created to celebrate the ability to fly in the United States.
“In many other countries you can’t just get into an airplane and go fly, you need to file a flight plan” said Joe Messinger, a long-time pilot who has participated in the Freedom Flight for the past 11 years. “Depending on what you do, your flight plan may or may not be approved.”
Paul Schafer, a U.S. Marine veteran and member of the Experimental Aircraft Association, began the annual event 16 years ago.
“He decided to celebrate our freedom to fly in this county,” Messinger said. “You can just go out for a casual flight to go sightseeing, or take a friend for a ride. You don’t need a flight plan.”
Schafer recently passed away, Messinger said, from an undiagnosed heart condition. Messinger organized this year’s Freedom Flight in his memory.
“He was a special guy,” Messinger said. “He was a very special guy.”
The event started with breakfast, held early Sunday morning at Elmer’s diner in Roseburg. Perhaps expectedly, much of the conversation centered around the day’s theme — flight.
Bruton, a helicopter technician who has participated in the event for the past eight years, says that Chapter 495 of the Experimental Aircraft Association, or EAA, spearheads the organization to the yearly event. As a member, Bruton said that New Year’s is the one day most people don’t miss.
“We’ve had a couple of dozen plans flying out here at one time,” Bruton said. “That’s when it was really nice out.”
The weather Sunday started with unfavorable conditions for flying — Burton, by looking at the mountaintops surrounding the Roseburg airport, estimated the cloud level at 1,500 feet — too low to be much fun. The skies, however, cleared up quickly, and Burton soon joined the many EAA members making their way into the air.
Burton started flying himself in 1998, but grew up with aviation as a foundational part of his life. His grandfather owned his own airstrip, and Burton used to fly with him frequently. Now, with his own plane and hangar at the Roseburg Airport, Burton not only has a hobby for himself, but one that provides a connection to his family as well.
“Flying’s kind of in my blood,” Bruton said. “It’s hard to deny it once it’s in the blood, you know.”
Burton decided to fly south when he took off from the airport, as the skies over Winston and Green were beginning to clear around 11 a.m. after the cloudy morning. He passed over mountains, the Umpqua River and the bustling Interstate 5, at one point flying alongside Douglas County commissioner Chris Boice while he took to the skies as well. As he climbed to just over 5,000 feet, above the cloud level, he could see Diamond Peak and Crater Lake in the distance.
After his flight, which lasted around an hour, Burton — along with Messinger, who rode along in the back of the plane, taking photos — returned to land at the airport. By then, others taking part in the Freedom Flights were getting ready to take off and take his place in the sky.
“Everybody here, if they own an airplane, and they’ve got a seat, they’ll be glad to put you in it. We just meet the nicest people, and this event brings a lot of them together,” Messinger said. “We have a saying in the airline community: A mile of road will take you a mile, but a mile of runway will take you anywhere.”
