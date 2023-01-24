Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
When Neil Hummel was young, he used to play baseball.
He spent a lot of time on the bench — an All-American baseball player was on the team in front of him — but he remembers the time fondly, with sports playing a major part in his life to this day.
After his mother suffered a heart attack when he was young, he left baseball to work as a box boy in a grocery store, doing his best to support his family.
“When I told the coach I had to quit, he called me a quitter,” Hummel said. “When I went to boot camp, went in at 17, they look around and say 10% of you aren’t going to make it. You’re just not going to be able to survive 13 weeks of what we’re going to put you guys through. But I was determined, I wanted to prove to that coach that I’m not a quitter.”
Hummel proved the coach wrong.
Between 1964 to 1972, he spent three years in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War, came back to study at the University of Oregon, moved to work for a congressman in Washington, D.C, all before eventually moving back to Roseburg. When he returned, he passed his real estate test, becoming a broker at the start of 1973.
Now, 50 years later, The Neil Company Real Estate has become one of the largest realtors in the Douglas County area, selling approximately 12,000 homes over the five decades. In 2003, the company joined the Century 21 franchise, but as of last Thursday, the company’s contract expired, meaning the Neil Company will be independent again, for the first time in two decades.
“I thrive on challenge,” Hummel said. “I guess it’s because my wife (Cathy) and I are self-made people. We started with basically nothing and we’ve worked our way up. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
Over time, Hummel has seen the prices of homes in Roseburg rise from around $7,000 when he started, to approximately $300,000 today. He’s also seen his children grow up, move out and find careers of their own. Hummel has five grandchildren, all of whom grew up in Douglas County.
“The military prepared me for some real strong virtues, the biggest thing is the appreciation of life,” Hummel said. “I found that life can be so fragile in combat. It makes me very grateful that I was able to get married and have two children. Now I have five grandchildren and I feel very grateful and happy. It’s a great honor to not only be a dad, but to be called ‘Papa.’”
Apart from his family, Hummel said his community is another place he finds support and stability. He’s on the board of numerous companies, volunteer organizations and veteran’s groups, and was named the “First Citizen” in 2010 — an award presented by the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce.
“Roseburg gives you that stability, you know, that sense of community,” Hummel said. “The community really steps up. That’s what makes Roseburg such a shining star, we’re resilient. This community has had some major setbacks and it seems like we always find a workaround. That’s what I like about it.”
Ken Cooper, an old classmate of Hummel’s in high school, recently started working at Hummel’s real estate company following his retirement from Roseburg Forest Products.
“At my retirement party, there were a lot of my friends there,” Cooper said. “Neil and Cathy came, and I was just talking about things I would in retirement. Neil yelled from the back of the room, ‘You’re going to be working for me before long.’ And I did. Took me a couple of years, but I did.”
Cooper added, “He’s a great guy. Real easy to work with, very knowledgeable about what he does. Neil’s helped me out a lot getting started as an agent, he’s helped me along.”
Hummel is excited about the future, with the independence afforded to him by the end of his company’s contract with Century 21 allowing him to be more flexible.
“We could have sold the company to a broker out of Seattle, and another broker out of Portland, but we decided against that because they’d have brought a different mindset, a different expectation level and a different culture into our office,” Hummel said. “We wanted to be more nimble, we wanted to be where we could adjust to the market quicker. Our business is moving in that direction.”
At 76, Hummel feels like he still has a lot to give, not just to the real estate business, but to the local community as a whole. Half a century after selling his first home in Roseburg, he’s still working hard and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. In a constantly-evolving industry, the challenge, he said, keeps him vibrant and keeps him active.
“I guess the biggest challenge for me in life is not knowing the next challenge that comes along, you know,” Hummel said. “But I think that’s the beauty of life, really. The essence of life is the unknown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.