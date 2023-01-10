Editor's Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please to send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
James Walls has known what he wanted to do since he was 13. Growing up in San Diego, he was always drawing, and as a fan of hardcore music and BMX, he always around tattoos.
“I’ve been drawing my whole life, I like the lowbrow culture,” Walls said. “It all just kind of fit in, and I wanted to do something in the culture that I loved. It seemed like a natural fit.”
Walls is the owner of Jackson Street Tattoo in downtown Roseburg, as well as Happy Days Body Art, a few blocks away on Southeast Cass Avenue, and Rising Tides, a tattoo shop in Corvallis.
Always a creative person, he got his start building cars, doing custom paint and fabrication, a career he says is very similar to tattooing. However, the work didn’t leave him satisfied, and he transitioned to working as a tattoo artist around 14 years ago.
He moved to Roseburg just over a decade ago — he prefers small towns, and loves living somewhere he can go outdoors — and started working in a tattoo shop before deciding to open his own place, Jackson Street Tattoo, in 2017. Opening the shop was expensive, he said, but now is always busy, and works along other talented, experienced artists from the area.
“When you have this many people who have been tattooing this long, you’re going to get some good stuff,” Walls said. “Tattooing is subjective, so you can’t say who the best is. Because it’s art, and everybody’s completely different. Saying one is better than the other is preposterous, nobody is better than anybody else, it’s just what you want to get done.”
For Walls, tattoos are traditionally more of an expression of the artist who drew it than the person wearing the art on their skin.
“I used to give tattoos to myself when I was younger, but I’ve pretty much covered them all up now,” Walls said. “The skin is more valuable to have someone else’s work on there, because I see my own drawings all day, every day. For me, tattoos are like a scrapbook of my life. If there’s someone who I’m friends with and I want to get a tattoo from, that skin is more precious to me.”
In the past few years, however, with the rise of tattoo designs becoming popular on social media sites like Instagram and Pinterest, Walls said the voice of the artist has become more diminished as tattoos become more and more widespread in everyday culture.
“That’s one of the biggest issues with clients, is that they don’t really want art, they want a specific outcome,” Walls said. “If they go online and only pick their favorite imagery and get it all duplicated on their body, they know what to expect.
“A lot of people that are early into tattooing, coming to get tattooed, they don’t really trust the artist to come up with anything because they’re so scared of the unknown, because they themselves have not developed a palette for art where they can look at something and appreciate the creativity that went into it,” Walls added. “Can you judge abstract creativity? No, because you don’t know anything about it, but what you can do is say ‘I brought him a photograph of a rose and asked him to tattoo the rose, now I can compare my tattoo to this photograph.’ To me, that’s the worst kind of client. You’re going to grade me on how good of a [expletive] copy machine I am, you know. What’s artistic about that?”
With his shop, Walls tries to fight against what he sees as a lack of originality in tattoo culture. He draws all of his own designs, and says that he and the artists in his shop have the experience to know when to say no to a customer. Keeping this mindset, he said, has helped keep the shop a success. Even without doing much advertising, word-of-mouth has meant that most of his customers are return clients, looking for more original tattoos from the artists.
“However people feel about fashion, that’s what the tattoo industry has become, by and large,” Walls said. “Not here, because everybody is super experienced and we’re willing to say no, pass on stuff. But when you look at Instagram and things like that, the tattoo industry has become like the fashion industry, where it’s like, ‘what’s hot this season?’ People get tattoos based on what actress has what, instead of just what speaks to them.”
Walls is laid-back — he says that his decisions are based on keeping his life low stress — and won’t work with somebody he wouldn’t get tattooed by or hang out with.
“It’s not really about the money for me,” Walls said. “I only hire people who are cool.”
Other artists at Jackson Street Tattoo, most of whom came from other tattoo shops around town, say that the shop is a great spot for them to pick up tricks from other talented artists like Walls.
“He’s a solid dude. He’ll help you out,” said Cory Anglin when describing Walls. Anglin has been tattooing for a decade, and started working at Jackson Street Tattoo two years ago. “If I needed that shirt off his back, he’d probably give it to me.”
“I would say solid is one of the best words to describe James,” said Ryan Owens, who has been at Jackson Street Tattoo for just under a year. “If you need something done, that’s the guy that’s going to get it done.”
Walls said he’s at the point where, if he wanted to, he could stop working. But that’s not happening anytime soon — the only time he’ll stop tattooing, he says, is when he retires.
“To make your living doing something you want to do, it just feels right, man.” Walls said.
