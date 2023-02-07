Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
DIAMOND LAKE — Along Douglas County’s eastern border, Diamond Lake is a popular destination for anglers, snowmobilers and campers. It’s also home to nearly 80 employees who live and work at the Diamond Lake resort year-round, 60 miles east of Glide.
Tawny Norris and Samantha Mehle are two of the employees who live and work on the resort with their families year-round. Mehle, who works at the front desk, has spent 12 years, off and on, working at the job. Norris, a waitress, has worked there for the past eight years.
“I feel like I got a job here because I could,” Mehle said. “It was a guaranteed job. Then I met my husband, and it’s a good place to raise a kid.”
Norris said that she first came to Diamond Lake to stay with her mother after she lost a baby, and after staying for a month, was offered a job.
“I just kind of stayed here,” Norris said. “It was a nice place to be while I was healing from everything I was going through. It’s like a big family, they all just kind of pull you in.”
During the winter months, Diamond Lake remains a popular destination for winter recreation, but typically only on the weekends. From Monday through Thursday, Norris said, sometimes there are no customers, leaving the employees to themselves. Like any family, Mehle said, there can be good days and bad days.
“It can be tough sometimes,” Mehle said. “Obviously drama happens with some people, and then you have to live and work right next to them… but it does force us to reconcile if something does happen. You can’t just say ‘Oh, I’m done with this person,’ you work through your problems.”
For Mehle’s 7-year-old son, Hunter, living out at the lake is “pretty cool,” he said. He loves going snowmobiling with his dad in the winter, and swimming in the lake during the summer.
Mehle said Hunter is homeschooled — although Glide School District stretches all the way to Diamond Lake and offers daily bus service to the school, it can be a lot for a young child to deal with the 5:30 a.m. departure time every day.
“That was a lot for me when I was a teenager, let alone him being 7 having to do it,” Mehle said.
The two don’t have plans to leave anytime soon. Norris met her significant other there, who also works security at the resort, and Mehle is working toward purchasing land in Montana to build a house. For now, she will keep working at Diamond Lake.
There are difficult parts about living in the middle of nowhere — gas gets expensive with the long driving distances, and grocery trips have to be monthly — but the best moments, like snowmobiling with their families in the winter, or floating on the lake drinking beer during the summer, make the job worth doing. There’s nothing like the peace and community that the lake brings, Mehle and Norris said.
“It’s definitely nice not being in the hustle and bustle of town,” Norris said.
“It’s not as stressful,” Mehle added. “When my son was first born, we moved down to Medford for a year and it was definitely different. So much noise, so many cars. It’s definitely nice stepping outside of your house and hearing absolute silence.”
