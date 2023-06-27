Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
OAKLAND — In 1995, John Aschim flipped a coin.
It was during the process of divorcing his first wife, at a time when computer technology was just becoming commonplace for home use. The coin flip was to decide who got to keep the computer, and who got to keep the typewriter.
Aschim ended up with the typewriter.
Over the coming decades, that one typewriter grew into a collection of nearly two dozen, ranging in age from the early 1900s to the 1970s. He bought some, at first, then began accumulating more and more when friends and family would gift him their old machines.
“I’m a bit of a luddite. Some of my friends would say more than just a bit,” Aschim said. “All these machines, you can’t turn them on, you can’t turn them off. They work without electrons, and I enjoy that.”
Aschim grew up in Unity, a town in rural Baker County in Eastern Oregon with a current population of 40, according to the 2020 Census. He eventually moved to Portland, then Vancouver, Washington, before settling in Douglas County in 2008.
He worked as a carpenter and union organizer while in the city, but always loved to write and always used a typewriter to do it, because of his messy handwriting, he said.
“He always had a penchant for writing,” said Matthew McCormack. “And writers need typewriters.”
McCormack runs the Ace Typewriter & Equipment Company in Portland, a typewriter repair shop that was opened by his parents in 1961. Aschim has been coming to the store for typewriter repairs for over 25 years, even after moving to Oakland.
“He’s been coming through the door for years, even when he doesn’t have things to repair,” McCormack, who said Aschim had become a good friend, said.
Maintaining more than 20 typewriters at a time can be difficult because they all need to be used constantly to keep them in working condition. The oil can gum up, ink can evaporate out of the rim and if they’re left idle long enough, Aschim said, they can become a home for mouse nests.
“It’s not uncommon to get them made into homes by critters,” Aschim said.
To keep the typewriters in use, he writes. A lot. He writes letters to friends, business people, elected officials and the local newspaper, keeping obsessive records of each one he’s written using carbon paper. He uses the typewriters to fill in checks, pay his bills to his internet and phone companies and fill in postcards. He even lends some of them to friends and brings the typewriters out in public, something he said tends to get a lot of attention.
“A typewritten letter is personal,” Aschim said. “It’s a way to honor the person you’re writing a letter to.”
One day, Aschim said he had stopped at Pete’s Drive-In and wanted to finish a letter he was writing. He set down his typewriter and started to type, when a man approached with his daughter, asking if Aschim could show her the machine, as she had never seen one. The man wanted to try typing on it, but said he didn’t know what to write.
“I rolled the paper in and I looked at his truck. I said, ‘That gal sitting in your truck, you love her, right?’” Aschim said. “He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, alright, write ‘Dear,’ and then whatever her name is, then write two sentences about how much you love her.”
When writing, Aschim consults his grammar guide or three different dictionaries, when he needs to find just the right word. He has a television, but it’s never been plugged in. He refuses to use Facebook and he rarely uses email — partly for privacy reasons, and partly to keep himself composed.
“Writers use typewriters because it slows them down and forces them to compose their language in a nuanced and careful way,” Aschim said. “There’s a threat of my word getting away from me via email or any other electronic means.”
Typewriters aren’t rare, Aschim said. They were mass-produced for decades and can be found for affordable prices. When it comes to his collection, Aschim said he wants to find a home for many of his typewriters, to make sure they’re cared for.
“Obviously, I’ve got too many,” he said.
For Aschim, there’s something different — and special — about using a typewriter.
“The written word, the composition of our language concerning all aspects of our life and the skill it takes to construct it is the most important part of our heritage. I think it is, anyway,” Aschim said in a letter — typewritten, of course — given to the reporter who interviewed him. “And it is occasionally a thing of beauty.”
