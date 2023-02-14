Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
OAKLAND — Over 130 years ago, the E.G. Young Bank Building was constructed in downtown Oakland.
Through the years, the building has been home to many things — a mercantile store, an art gallery, an opera house, doctor’s offices and even a basketball court — but for most of its history, it served as a bank for both locals and railroad travelers.
Today, however, the large steel vault in the building, constructed to keep money safe from would-be bank robbers, is filled with a different type of liquid gold: wine.
Now, the building is home to the Triple Oak Wine Vault, a tasting room that Betty Tamm, the owner of Triple Oak Wineries, first opened in 2013.
Since last spring, Tamm has opened the tasting room every Saturday for weekly “Sourdough Saturdays” that she started to draw people into the Wine Vault, trying out local wines from her vineyard along with fresh bread made by local bakers.
“The best part is the people that come in you can get together and see people you haven’t seen for a while,” said Loran Waldron, who tries to make it out to the Wine Vault every week for the event. “Just getting together and having a good time with a glass of wine.”
Tamm, who was born in San Francisco, moved to Oakland 30 years ago with her husband, Paul Tamm, to take advantage of the open space and land that was available.
“No more fighting for parking places,” Tamm said.
In 2000, the two opened a winery, Triple Oak Wineries, which Tamm said may be the smallest commercial winery in Douglas County, and the only one in Oakland’s city limits. It was her husband Paul’s passion, she said.
“He took care of the vineyard, made the wines, that was his calling,” Tamm said. “When he died, it was like, oh my goodness, I have a vineyard. A vineyard doesn’t give you a year to get your feet back on the ground, it just grows.”
Paul Tamm passed away in 2013, just weeks before the Triple Oak Wine Vault completed its renovations before opening.
“He had been sick for about a year,” Tamm said. “He was hoping to sit down in the tasting rooms, because he couldn’t get around the vineyard anymore, but he didn’t make it … The other wineries in the Umpqua really helped me out that first year, it’s a close-knit group and they come around when you need it.”
Ten years after its opening, the tasting room has become a sort of center for local crafts. Jewelers sell necklaces and bracelets, Glide-based olive growers River Ranch sell their olive oils and local weavers host a weekly “Sip and Spin” event every Thursday, bringing local weavers together to make rugs and blankets.
“It just supports all the small artists and small entrepreneurs,” Tamm said. “People come in and say, 'I didn’t know you had all of this stuff.'”
Chad Copeland, a photographer and cinematographer from Bend, first visited the Triple Oak Wine Vault in January. He works for the BBC and National Geographic, and is perhaps best known for a series of photos used as background images on Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system, photo which Copeland’s website says are displayed on 8 billion computers worldwide.
Outside of photography, however, Copeland’s passion lies in wine. He’s traveled all over the world tasting it, and said he was knighted by a wine society, the Knights of the Order of the Vine, in England. When he first stayed in the Airbnb located on the first floor of the Wine Vault, he was presented with a complementary bottle to accompany his stay.
“I was like, ‘Eh, I’m kind of a wine snob, whatever,’” Copeland said. “But I tried it, and I was like, I want to try all the other ones. They’re all amazing … But one of the things that’s most unique is that Betty just creates communities.”
Copeland now visits the Wine Vault often, and came with his 8-year-old son, Asher, last Saturday.
“The wine is what brought me here and it’s what kept me here,” Copeland said. “… Betty is one of those people, she’s so humble and kind, and just a lovely person.”
Tamm said when she first purchased the historic building after the bank occupying it left, she wasn’t sure what she would end up using it for. A decade later, it’s gone through some changes — going from a tasting room to a sort of community center — but at the end of the day, it’s all about the people who come in to visit.
“It’s draws people in,” Tamm said of the Sourdough Saturdays. “Local vinegar and olive oil goes well with the sourdough, and that goes well with the wine. It brings people together.”
