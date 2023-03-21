Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
In 1983, Kevin Bunnell decided he didn’t want to depend on somebody else for his income.
He was always a mechanical person, and seeing that the garage door market had a gap that needed filling in Douglas County, decided to start his own company, Bunnell’s Overhead Door, with the help of his wife, Pam.
Now, nearly four decades later, Kevin and Pam have decided to retire. They don’t see any reason to worry about the future of their business, however, as the new owners, Chad and Michelle Knee, who took over ownership at the start of the year are people the Bunnells trust to carry on their legacy.
Growing up, Chad Knee was good friends with Kevin and Pam’s son, and in the years since, has worked with the Bunnells on construction jobs as a supervisor. For Chad, owning a business is a lifelong dream finally coming to realization.
“I’ve known Kevin and Pam since grade school,” Chad Knee said. “I know what they put into it and what kind of reputation they’ve built here. When I was approached, it was kind of like a dream come true. I just want to carry on what they created, for them and for us.”
Bunnell’s Overhead Door works in Douglas County to install garage doors at homes and businesses across the area. After working for over 39 years, Kevin Bunnell said it’s taken a physical toll, but he’s excited for the prospect of retirement.
“Every time we went on vacation, you always had it in the back of your mind that you’ve got this many days left, and then I’m back at work,” Bunnell said. “That isn’t going to happen anymore.”
All of the employees at the company, including Kevin and Pam’s granddaughter, Hailee Martinez, will remain at the company through the transition of ownership.
“I never really saw myself working here,” Martinez said. “As a kid, I hung around here, played around in the shop, and it just kind of happened that they needed help. And I needed help. So, I stepped in and never got out.”
“It’s changed my outlook on my grandparents,” Martinez added. “Before I started working here, they were my grandparents, and then they became my bosses. I feel like it’s changed our relationship, but for the better. I get to hang out with them every day, talk with them and complain to them, and they complain to me.”
Chad Knee said that the company’s employees, many of whom have been with Bunnell’s Overhead Door for years, have been helpful in the transition. Kevin Bunnell hasn’t hesitated to help out either.
“There’s very few jobs in the two or three months we’ve had that’s the same thing we’ve done before,” Knee said. “It’s something new every day for me, but not for him [Kevin Burnell]. He can walk in and say, ‘this is it.’”
“I didn’t learn this in three months,” Bunnell added.
Apart from building garage doors, the Bunnell family said they’ve also spent the decades building connections with members of Douglas County’s community, a community that has allowed their business to become successful.
“Since we’ve been in business such a long time, we’ve built relationships with everybody,” Pam Bunnell said. “It’s not just business relationships, they feel like friends to me…It’s just building relationships with the community, and being part of the community.”
“We couldn’t have been successful without the support of the people in Douglas County. That’s the bottom line,” she added.
To celebrate their retirement, Martinez said the family will hold a retirement party at 2 p.m. April 8 in the Sunnyside Theater in downtown Roseburg, and everybody is invited.
Kevin and Pam Bunnell have been through a lot of challenges in their time as business owners, going through multiple recessions and difficult jobs, jobs that caused a lot of sleepless nights. Even though they’re passing along their company they worked so hard to build, they feel that it’s in good hands.
“When Chad showed interest, we were very excited about it,” Kevin Bunnell said. “We knew his ethics, we knew what he had done. We just thought he’d be a perfect fit for the company.”
