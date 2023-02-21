Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
Father Cletus Osuji said he didn’t have much of a choice when deciding his career path.
“When God calls you, you answer,” Osuji said. “…Everything depends on God.”
Originally from Nigeria, Osuji worked as a priest for two Catholic churches in Roseburg and Sutherlin, St. Joseph and St. Francis Xavier, and served as the chaplain for Mercy Medical Center for 20 years before retiring in 2020.
Osuji was born in a village around 30 minutes outside Owerri, the largest city in country’s southern state of Imo. The city is devoutly religious, with the Archdiocese of Owerri’s website reporting that over 1 million Catholics live in the area, more than half of the total population of the city.
Nearly 50 years ago, Osuji began serving as a priest in Nigeria, working in a seminary helping young people on their path to becoming priests themselves. In 1997, his bishop — an authority figure in Catholicism who assigns duties to the priests under their jurisdiction — sent him to Diocese of Portland, where, after staying in the city for a year, he was assigned to serve in Roseburg.
Coming to the United States was a big change for Osuji — not just because of the weather, which features four distinct seasons, as opposed to Nigeria’s wet season in the summer and dry season in the winter — but also because of the way people interact with one another.
“In Nigeria, people mix. People know their neighbor,” Osuji said. “Here, I may be living with you in the same flat, but I don’t know you. When you leave in the morning, you go your own way and I go my own way. That doesn’t happen in Nigeria.”
Osuji started working at Mercy Medical Center as the hospital’s chaplain in 2000. The hospital is a subsidiary of Catholic Health Initiatives, a nationwide healthcare company formed in 1996 following a merger of four national Catholic healthcare companies.
“It’s wonderful to be very close to those that are sick, and be able to console them, give them faith and sympathize with them in their situation,” Osuji said. “Make them realize they are sick not because they are bad people, but because it’s nature.”
After over 20 years of service to the Catholic community in Roseburg, Osuji recently retired, but, for him, it doesn’t mean he gets to stop working.
“In Nigeria, priests don’t retire,” Osuji said. “I’ve been retired for the past two years, but when they call me, I won’t tell them ‘Don’t call me, I’m retired,’ I have to answer. They need a priest, and I’m around. I cannot say ‘No, I’m retired’, I have to answer them.”
Jose Manuel Campos, the pastor at St. Joseph and St. Francis Xavier, said that although Osuji is technically retired, he still has permission to do what most priests do — celebrating mass and visiting people who are sick — even though he doesn’t have to.
“He doesn’t have that responsibility of having to be here,” Campos said. “If he says ‘I’m leaving’, he would have the freedom to leave. But he’s chosen to make this area his home, and we support him, whatever he wants to do.”
Campos was born in Michoacán, a state in the southwest of Mexico. He first came to Roseburg to serve as pastor of the two parishes in 2014.
“We’re both migrants, we’re in a foreign land, yet I could safely say that our ministry is universal,” Campos said. “That’s what Catholic means, universal, so it doesn’t matter where we go.”
Osuji has become well known throughout the community during his time serving in Roseburg, Campos said.
“He’s given his life to our community,” Campos said. “He truly serves our people with his whole heart and soul.”
Even after retirement, Osuji feels like he’s in the right place. He has no plans of moving and no plans to stop working. After over 20 years living here, he hopes that, through his work, he’s helped make a difference in the lives of those around him.
“I know there are some who have changed their lifestyle because of the impact I made on them,” Osuji said. “There are people who, every morning, go around gloomy. They pass their neighbors, they keep quiet, or they see their colleague, and keep quiet. No, say ‘Hi, how are you?’ Sometimes, the person may be depressed, the person may be carrying something very heavy in their heart. That’s why I have to be open, to welcome everybody, and say hi.”
