Stacey Crain (left) holds up a phone to let Emily Turley call family members over video during Turley’s 100th birthday party held Wednesday at the Applegate Place Assisted Living Facility in Sutherlin.
Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
SUTHERLIN — On May 3, 1923, Emily Turley was born.
On Wednesday family members and friends gathered at Applegate Place Assisted Living in Sutherlin to celebrate her 100th birthday.
The building’s lobby was covered in decorations, residents gathered to play trivia games and everyone was provided with a cupcake — except for Turley, who got her own small cake.
Turley was born in Gladewater, Texas, a rural town in East Texas that boomed in population after oil was discovered nearby in the early 1930s. She worked at Sears until she retired at age 65 — 35 years ago — and moved to Sutherlin in 2011 to be closer to her daughter-in-law, Jan Turley.
“She lived on her own, up until the last year and a half, or two years ago,” Jan Turley said. “She still pretty much does everything for yourself. I told her, ‘They’re (healthcare workers) here to help you if you need help.’ And she says, ‘No, I’ll do it myself.’”
Jan said her mother-in-law has always been self-sufficient.
“She’ll help everyone else, but doesn’t want anyone helping her,” Jan Turley said. “That’s probably why she’s doing so good, even at 100.”
Emily Turley is still full of energy, as evidenced by her witty jokes and words of wisdom entertaining those at the afternoon birthday party.
“I feel great,” Emily Turley said. “I hope you feel as good as I do when you’re that age.”
Stacey Crain, Jan Turley’s daughter, flew in from Texas to be at the party.
“It’s emotional,” Crain said. “It’s amazing she’s been around as long as she has, and being able to spend time with her… we all joke that she’s going to outlive us all.”
Crain said that growing up, Emily Turley raised her and her brother. A fan of baking, Turley would frequently make cookies, pies and cakes for the two after they came home from school.
“She’s very giving,” Crain said. “She’s always there to help with whatever people needed help with.”
Any words of advice on how to get to 100 years? Emily has two phrases to keep in mind.
“I think you should just stay close to God, and everything will work out.” Turley said, before adding, “Well, you get a lot of hard knocks/ So you better eat your Wheaties.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
