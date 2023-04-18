Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
TILLER — Every Friday morning, Joanne Gordon joins a group of people in the remote community of Tiller, 23 miles east of Canyonville, as they gather at the South Umpqua Community Church to have a homemade breakfast.
Most of the food is cooked by Haniki Theron, whose husband is a pastor at the church. Her specialty is cinnamon rolls.
Theron only has a couple of ground rules for the breakfasts, said Gordon. No talking about religion, no talking about politics and one cinnamon roll per person.
Gordon has a passion for community and has been involved with local nonprofits in the area since she first moved to Tiller 42 years ago.
Gordon grew up in Martinez, California, a small refinery town in the Bay Area, and decided to move to Tiller in the late 1980s with a group of three of her friends, and five of their children — a “hippie commune”, she called it.
“We wanted to be able to grow food and raise our children in a healthy outdoor environment,” Gordon said. “California, even back then, was becoming overpopulated.”
Shortly after moving, she met her current husband — who she said arrived with another group of “hippies” before she moved to the area.
“We were the only two single people of the same age in Tiller,” Gordon said while chuckling. “We wanted to go places. I didn’t like him when we first met, and he knows that.”
They’ve now been married for 33 years.
After coming to Tiller, Gordon quickly became involved in a now-dissolved local nonprofit, Telequa Community Center; helping to put out a newsletter, open a community library in the local Tiller Elementary School and sponsor Tiller Days, a local festival.
However, in recent years, Gordon said that the town has hit a rough patch — more homes are vacant, there is still no cell service or internet and the Tiller Elementary School closed, meaning the closest school is Days Creek Charter School, 15 miles away.
“I think I’m so involved because I see the potential in the community. And it’s not being expressed very much right now,” Gordon said. “Tiller, when I was first moved here, was a thriving small town. It wasn’t incorporated, but the houses had people living in them, there was a store, a restaurant, a gas station. Before that, there was a hotel here, they had rodeos here in the '40s. And now, it’s just so sad. I see all the opportunity for people to come and create something that would benefit all of the people who live here.”
One of the reasons for the town’s decline, Gordon alleged, was the recent sale of many properties in the area to Global Shopping Mall, Inc., a southern California-based company registered to Timothy Pham.
Since then, Gordon said, multiple buildings have been left abandoned and prone to vandalism, including the former elementary school, which remains unlocked, with leaky roofs, overgrown foliage in the halls and floors covered in broken glass.
Global Shopping Mall, Inc., according to records from the California Secretary of State’s office, was suspended by the Franchise Tax Board of California, and has been inactive since August 2, 2021.
Property records show that Global Shopping Mall, Inc., owns at least 28 different parcels of land in the Tiller area, and is three years delinquent on the property taxes for the each of the 28 properties. According to a total of 18 different tax receipts, between September and October 2022, the company made a total of $32,193.41 in payments toward their back taxes from years 2018 and 2019.
However, tax receipts show that the company still owes $46,931.32 in back taxes accrued over the last three years, 2020, 2021 and 2022, across the 28 properties.
Gordon, along with other community members in Tiller, want to see things change in the small town. She now works with numerous local nonprofits with a focus on bringing back some life to Tiller.
For the first time in four years, the Tiller Art Fair will return to the town on July 15 of this year, last held in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope it brings recognition of Tiller, excitement and life to Tiller,” Gordon said.
Other community members agree that the residents have to come together to help one another, volunteering to take on projects around the town.
“It’s not rocket science,” said Zachary Tall, a Tiller resident who was eating at Friday’s social breakfast at the South Umpqua Community Church. “It just takes a little bit of people being proactive on the street, doing something. When there’s opportunities, try to make something happen. ... We just have to take matters into our own hands at some point and that’s kind of what we’ve started to do.”
Gordon loves Tiller. Growing up, she never expected to live somewhere like this, but now, she wouldn’t have it any other way. And because she loves it, she’ll never stop working to make it the best place it can be.
“I don’t know what it is, I just fell in love with this area,” Gordon said. “It really is a magical place.”
(1) comment
This article ignores the most important fact. The demise of Tiller is a direct result of the lack of timber harvest on federal land in that area. From there, you can point to the decline in residency, presences of the Forest Service (which is closing the station and moving to Canyonville), closing of the school, store/gas station and restaurant (Ronk's Mountain Tavern sure had good burgers!). With no timber harvest there is no need to have a Ranger Station there - and the roads to most of the main recreational sites in the area are becoming nearly impassable due to non-maintenance. Even if you brave the roads to the trailheads, the trails now are only sparsely maintained and in some cases you can't make out where the trail is - or they are so covered in down trees and debris its not worth the effort to traverse them. Whether you agree with timber harvest on federal lands or not - the decrease in timber harvest has had detrimental economic impacts on these former little logging communities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.