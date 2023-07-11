Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
MYRTLE CREEK — Kenny Wilson and Tim Mickelson have known each other since they were kindergarteners.
They grew up about a half a mile from each other in Camas Valley, went to Camas Valley Charter School together, and decided to get their commercial drivers licenses together as well.
Camas Valley Charter School, they said, paid for them to attend a four-week long CDL truck driving course offered by Umpqua Community College, a course they began two weeks before they officially graduated high school.
Now, at the age of 18, two weeks after graduating, they’ve passed their tests and have received their CDLs before they may even be able to use them.
“It feels good,” Wilson said. “Now, at any point, especially after we’re 21, 23, we could pretty much go anywhere and get a job. Everybody needs truck drivers.”
At their age, Wilson and Mickelson will have to look hard to find work with a CDL. Federal law requires that inter-state CDL drivers have to be at least 21 years of age and most companies won’t insure drivers until they’re 22 or 23 years old.
“It makes it difficult for people that are in their age range,” said Mathew Godfrey, who helps coordinate the truck driving program, among other programs, at Umpqua Community College. “Every student that came through here, who’s around their age, they drive the truck better, and they acknowledge it better. Their brains aren’t already molded on how to drive a car.”
Mickelson is working at Lone Rock Resources, a local timber company, this summer as part of an internship program. Even though he’s excited for his internship, he hopes that he’ll be able to turn truck driving into his full-time career in the future.
“I really like driving,” Mickelson said. “It’s a lot more fun than what I’m doing now.”
The two learned quickly in the classes, they said, which were focused on students’ individual needs. Godfrey said the program maintains a ratio of one instructor for every three students.
To Mickelson and Wilson, driving trucks is an exciting challenge. The size, transmission and maneuvering required to move a large truck is all part of the fun.
“It’s an entirely different concept than just driving a normal car,” Mickelson said. “It’s so much more big, when you’re driving down the road it’s fun to try and maneuver that around.”
By going through the program during the end of their high school careers, Wilson and Mickelson were able to get their licenses without having to take time off work, or pay their own tuition. They may have to wait until they’re older to find many jobs in the industry, but for them, the work to get a license was all worth it.
Godfrey said the Umpqua Community College truck driving program is looking for instructors. To be an instructor, a person has to have a minimum of three years of experience driving a truck with a CDL. Those interested can contact Godfrey at mathew.godfrey@umpqua.edu.
Editor’s Note
Mathew Godfrey is related to The News-Review’s Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.