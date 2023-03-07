Editor’s Note: This story is part of an ongoing weekly series, Our People, which focuses on the community members who make Douglas County unique. If you know somebody who would be a good fit for a profile, please send a tip to wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
RIDDLE — Every Thursday morning, a group of volunteers gathers at the South Douglas Food Bank in the small town of Riddle to open the building to the public.
The food bank first started in the late 1980s, originally opened by a local union to help feed its workers, then taken over by a local Methodist Church in 1990 and eventually becoming its own nonprofit in 2003.
Over the past 30 years, Lori Lonergan and Jackie Villano have worked with the organization through multiple locations, which eventually made its way to a piece of land donated by D.R. Johnson, where the food bank built their own building in 2004 to help feed the local community out of.
“It was fantastic,” Villano said. “This is like heaven. Every other place we’ve had was in small, crowded areas.”
Villano is now an emeritus director, said Lonergan, who is serving as the current director of the organization.
“We’ve been able to help supplement the food to the people who don’t have enough to eat otherwise,” said Lonergan, who lives in Tri-City. “That’s all it is, is supplemental, it doesn’t provide the full amount, but we feel that we’ve been able to make a dent in the need.”
Unlike other food banks, Lonergan said, visitors to the South Douglas Food Bank are able to self-select the food they need through a color-coding system, which allows individuals with larger families and more children to take more food than those living with fewer people in their home.
“This way, they can take the whole quantity they’re entitled to or just take what they need,” said Linda Porter, a volunteer at the organization who started working there four years ago. “It’s like a grocery store, you don’t have someone pushing your cart trying to go along.”
Porter started working at the food bank to take an opportunity to volunteer, and now, four years later, has only missed one workday since starting. As someone who used to utilize the food bank before working there, she feels that work they do is crucial for the community in Riddle.
“I love the people,” Porter said. “I treat them with kindness, I treat them with respect. I used to have to come here myself, and you just greet them like you’re going into a regular grocery store. Everybody needs help, we don’t look down on nobody. It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up.”
Candace Livingston, who recently moved to Riddle from Arizona, is the current secretary on the board of directors. She first saw the food bank while taking a walk just over a year ago, and came in to ask Lonergan if she needed a hand.
“It’s a really good group of volunteers,” Livingston said. “Especially coming from somewhere else, it makes me feel like a part of Riddle.”
Livingston said that over the past few years, the number of people utilizing the food bank has increased, with between one and six new people using the food bank every day it opens, in addition to the regular customers. The pantry manager, Bob Danskin, said that the recent rolling back of additional SNAP benefits that were available due to the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to even more community members needing the resources of the food bank.
All of the staff members at the food bank, from the housekeepers to truck drivers and shelf stockers, are volunteers, Lonergan said. The organization is funded through grants and donations — not just of food, which primarily comes from the United Community Action Network’s Feeding Umpqua organization — but also of monetary funds, which are used to cover operating costs of the building and transportation of food.
“We need grants all of the time, and donations, not just of food, but money as well,” said Villano. “That’s what it takes, is help from the community to take care of those less fortunate than you are.”
Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 470 in Riddle and donations of food can be made by taking them to the food bank, located on 420 E. Street in Riddle, an hour before the food bank opens at 9 a.m. on Thursdays.
“We need all of the help we can get,” Villano said. “People get a lot more food when the community steps up.”
